There was a reason Malakai Olson was handed the baseball in Kenai’s opening game at the 71st Alaska Legion State Tournament.
The right-hander ended the regular season with a 15-inning scoreless streak, a sparkling 1.51 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.
Olson — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — continued his recent hot streak in Thursday’s game against Palmer at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
Olson spun four innings of two-hit ball while fanning four and walking three. The only run he gave up was unearned in the third.
Olson’s strong start kept the Twins in the game and set up Derrick Jones’ game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh that capped a 2-1 victory.
Olson was on the dugout’s top step as Jones delivered the walk-off hit and sprung onto the field to join the celebration along the first-base dugout.
“It was special. It was electric,” said Olson from Anchorage.
Olson tossed 73 pitches, with 39 landing for strikes. Trenton Ohnemus pitched the final three innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.
Olson said his curveball kept Palmer hitters off-balance throughout his time on the bump. That has been a pitch he has relied on this summer.
“I just strive to do the best that I can do every time I step up on there (the mound),” Olson said. “You can’t take anything for granted, and walking up on the mound for a baseball player is one of the scariest things you could do, with the ball getting hit right back at you and getting arm injuries.”
Kenai’s rally in the seventh started with a leadoff single by Gabe Smith. After stealing second, Gabe Smith was replaced by Levi Mickelson.
Jayden Stuyvesant was drilled with a pitch, then, with one out, Jones delivered the walk-off hit.
Kodiak’s Jace Crall opened the scoring for Kenai in the second.
The second baseman was plunked with a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a Stuyvesant single and scored on a Braden Smith infield single.
Palmer tied the game a frame later. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh.
Kodiak Hunter Williams — Kenai’s leadoff hitter and left fielder — went 0 for 3.
Olson has enjoyed playing alongside Williams and Crall. The last time all three appeared on the field together was in 2021 when Kodiak High advanced to Division II state championship game.
Olson and Williams played for Kenai last summer and helped lead Kodiak High to a Southcentral Conference title in May.
Crall is a 2022 graduate of Wasilla High School and in his first season with Kenai.
“They are my boys. I love them,” Olson said. “Playing this last year with them is everything to me. I’ve really enjoyed my time up here playing for the Twins and having Jace and Hunter up here with me as well.”
In other opening-round games, Dimond topped Chugiak 6-2, Service beat West 8-2, and top-seeded Eagle River edged South 2-1.
Kenai (20-10-1) is off today and will finish pool play against South (noon Saturday) and Eagle River (3 p.m. Sunday).
The top two teams in the two pools advance to Monday’s semifinals. The championship game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
