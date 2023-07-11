A monster weekend by the Kenai Twins has the Peninsula American Legion team headed back to the state tournament — and three Kodiak players will join in the fun.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams, Jace Crall and Malakai Olson have been a massive part of the Kenai’s success this summer, and they continued to heat up against Dimond and Chugiak — two squads that will most likely join Kenai in the eight-team state tournament that begins June 20 at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
The Twins sealed a berth to state with league wins over Dimond (7-1) and Chugiak (2-0). Kenai has three league games remaining to improve its 10-2 league record, 16-8-1 overall. With 42 points, the Twins are in second-place in the 14-team league, behind the 49 points of Service (12-1). Chugiak (35 points, 8-3), Eagle River (34, 8-2), West (34, 7-6), Dimond (33, 7-5), Wasilla
(31, 6-7) and Palmer (29, 6-5) are holding down the final spots to state.
Kenai has won eight straight as it approaches the final week of games. The Twins play Palmer and Eagle River today in Eagle River and West on Wednesday in Anchorage.
The Twins scored in the first four innings and cruised to a 6-run victory over Dimond on Saturday in Kenai.
Williams — from his usual leadoff spot in the order — went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Hitting cleanup, Crall was 1 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Batting ninth, Olson walked and scored a run.
Olson and Derrick Jones combined to toss a two-hit shutout in Sunday’s victory over Chugiak.
Olson was masterful, needing only 48 pitches to breeze through five innings of two-hit ball. He walked three and struck out none.
Olson credited his defense, especially the play of third baseman Charlie Chamberlain and shortstop Andrew Pieh. The Twins did not commit an error in the seven-inning game.
“Those two are always solid,” Olson told the Peninsula Clarion. “They’re as big as rock and they don’t let anything by them. All my confidence goes to them. Just throw strikes.”
Crall led Kenai’s eight-hit attack with two singles. Williams singled, scored a run in the Kenai’s two-run third, and walked.
“It’s the little things that count and I’m really happy that we didn’t have a lot of those (mistakes) today,” Olson told the Clarion. “We just need to get the bats rolling and we should be at the top.”
Williams fanned two in an inning of no-hit ball while also collecting a single, a run and a walk.
Crall pitched two no-hit innings while fanning one and walking three. He also singled, walked and scored a run in his four plate appearances.
Williams and Crall accounted for half of Kenai’s 10 hits in Sunday’s nonleague nightcap. Crall drove in two runs on three singles, while Williams was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Williams pitched two near-perfect innings, striking out one and walking one.
