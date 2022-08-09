The 2022 high school football season will begin with last season’s state champions sitting atop the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s preseason poll.
East Anchorage landed on top of the Division I rankings, while Lathrop headlines the Division II/III poll.
East toppled Juneau 30-17 in the 2021 Division I title game. Juneau opens the season at No. 3 in the rankings and will play at Dimond in Week 1. East — 9-2 last year — begins defense of its title against Service.
West is ranked second, while Bartlett is fourth and Colony fifth.
Lathrop shocked the state last year by defeating Soldotna 39-28 in the Division II championship game and ending the Stars’ eight-year title run.
The Malemutes ended last year with a 9-1 record, with the only loss coming to East in Week 3.
Soldotna enters third in the rankings this season and will open against North Pole. Lathrop jumps up a classification in Week 1 with a game at West Anchorage.
Eagle River — a 14-12 semifinal loser to Lathrop — is ranked second and will open against Palmer.
The two entrants in last season’s Division III championship game round out the small-school poll. After topping Houston 46-12 in the title game, Redington is ranked fourth, while Houston is fifth.
Kodiak is unranked to begin the season. The Bears begin play Saturday at Homer. Look for a season preview later this week in the Daily Mirror.
Alaska Sports Broadcasting
Division I (this week’s opponent)
1. East (Service); 2. West (Lathrop); 3. Juneau (at Dimond); 4. Bartlett (bye); 5. Colony (South).
1. Lathrop (at West); 2. Eagle River (Palmer); 3. Soldotna (at North Pole); 4. Redington (Wasilla); 5. Houston (at Seward).
