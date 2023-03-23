The Northern Lights Conference had mixed results on the opening day of the 4A state basketball tournament.
The ACS, Wasilla and Colony girls posted wins on Wednesday at the Alaska Airlines Center, while the Colony and ACS boys lost.
The 4A tournament continues Friday with semifinal and consolation games. The 3A tournament takes the spotlight today with semifinal and consolation games.
4A BOYS
WEST VALLEY 60, JUNEAU 37
Led by two-time Alaska player of the year Stewart Erhart, top-seeded West Valley rolled to an easy double-digit victory over No. 8 Juneau in the opening round.
Erhart did a lot of work in only nine minutes. The senior pumped in a game-high 20 points and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Malachi Bradley chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds, while Eliyah Dominque tossed in 10 points.
Sean Oliver’s 12 points paced Juneau.
West Valley improved to 25-1. the Wolfpack’s only loss was to second-seeded East Anchorage.
EAST ANCHORAGE 54, ACS 30
ACS led by one at halftime. It was all East Anchorage after that.
The No. 3 Thunderbirds outscored the NLC runner-up 30-5 in the second half to move into Friday’s semifinals with a 24-point victory.
Deshawn Rushmeyer paced East with 12 points, while Akeem Sulaiman chipped in 10 points and 11 boards.
Jephter English and John McGee scored 11 points apiece for ACS.
MONROE 45, COLONY 30
NLC champion Colony couldn’t rebound from a four-point first half in dropping its opening-round loss to at-large invite Monroe.
Monroe led 17-4 at halftime and held that gap throughout the second half.
The Knights struggled from the field, hitting 11 of 40 shots.
Monroe’s Trevor Mahler tallied a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Blake Dinkel paced Colony with 11 points.
DIMOND vs.
WEST ANCHORAGE, LATE
Second-seeded Dimond played No. 7 West Anchorage in Wednesday’s late game. The game wasn’t completed by press time.
4A GIRLS
WASILLA 60, LATHROP 33
Layla Hayes piled up a monster double-double in leading No. 2 Wasilla to a 27-point win over No. 7 Lathrop.
Hays — a 6-foot-4 sophomore post — dropped 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to push Wasilla into the next round. She also had six of her team’s 14 steals.
Mylee Anderson added 15 points for Wasilla. The Warriors outscored the Malamutes 33-9 in the first and third quarters.
Ashlyn Parduhn’s 11 points paced Lathrop.
WEST ANCHORAGE 54,
THUNDER MOUNTAIN 50
Fifth-seeded West Anchorage outscored No. 4 Thunder Mountain 24-10 in the fourth quarter to complete the come-from-behind win.
Jordan Zackery led the Eagle with 19 points. Kerra Baxter scored a game-high 21 points for Thunder Mountain.
COLONY 53, JUNEAU 46
Colony overcame a spectacular performance from Juneau’s Skylar Tuckwood to slide into Friday’s semifinal round.
Tuckwood erupted for five 3-pointers and a game-high 30 points while adding four steals.
Hallie Clark netted 22 points for Colony.
ACS 82, DIMOND 22
Defending champion and No. 1 seed ACS built a 30-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-point victory over No. 8 Dimond.
NLC player of the year Sayvia Sellers went for 30 points, seven assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Keelie Kronberger hit four of ACS’ 12 triples and scored 16 points.
3A BOYS
MT. EDGECUMBE 43,
KENAI 37
No. 4 Mt. Edgecumbe got 18 points from Kaison Herman to squeeze by No. 5 Kenai by six points.
Down 20-17 at halftime, Mt Edgecumbe outscored Kenai 10-3 in the third quarter.
Wade James paced Kenai with 11 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 68,
DELTA 36
Top-seeded Grace Christian jumped out to an 18-point first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Grace’s Sloan Lentfer posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kellen Jedlicka poured in a game-high 20 points, while Luke Lentfer added 14 points.
Skylar-Lanoah Wilson led Delta with nine points.
NOME 65, BARROW 50
Jade Green was feeling it in Nome’s opening-round win over Barrow.
Green hit five 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 24 points. Teammate Finn Gregg chipped in 18 points.
Sasita Unitoa scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Barrow.
HOUSTON vs.
VALDEZ, LATE
Third-seeded Houston played No. 6 Valdez in Wednesday’s late game. The game wasn’t completed by press time.
3A GIRLS
GRACE CHRISTIAN 56,
BETHEL 27
No. 1 Grace generated 15 steals and got 15 points from Ella Boerger to cruise past No. 8 Bethel.
With a stifling defense, Grace led 34-7 at halftime.
Sophie Lenfter added 14 points for Grace, while MJ Van der Horst chipped in 11.
Briella Herron paced Bethel with 13 points, while Allie Alexie had 10 points and nine rebounds.
BARROW 47, SITKA 45
Kiara Burnell dropped 14 points and Kimberly Wolgemuth added 13 points as No. 4 Barrow edged No. 5 Sitka by two points.
An 11-6 second quarter put the Whalers up 22-20. That was the difference in the game as both teams netted 16 points in the third and nine points in the fourth.
Sitka’s Ava Brady punched in with a game-high 15 points, while Sdriana Denkinger posted 11 points and nine rebounds.
MONROE 53, KENAI 27
Monroe held Kenai to four points in each of the first three quarters in picking up a double-digit win over Kenai.
Miranda Wilderson led Monroe with 12 points.
Kenai’s Emma Beck had an impressive line in the loss. She led the Kardinals with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
MT. EDGECUMBE 49,
VALDEZ 34
Bessie Williams went for 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, leading Mt. Edgecumbe to a 15-point win over Valdez.
Carsyn Hinkle scored eight for Valdez.
