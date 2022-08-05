Ken Cole, the first coach in the history of the Kodiak High School football program, died earlier this week in Oregon.
Cole coached Kodiak for two seasons and was around for many program firsts — inaugural win, score and home game. Even though his time was short on The Rock, he left a lasting impression on the players he coached.
“At the end of my freshmen year, one of the last things he told us was, ‘If you stick together and play for each other, I promise you will make it to state.’ And four years later, we delivered on that promise,” David Gilbert posted in the Kodiak Sports History Facebook group. “Although we didn’t win the title, looking back I think we all still won in life, by the lessons he taught us.”
Cole wasn’t around during Kodiak’s three-year run to the small-school state championship game from 2006 to 2008, but many of the players he coached were seniors on the 2006 team that fell to power Soldotna, 29-20, in the title bout.
Cole was given the keys to a brand new program in 2002. Kodiak’s introduction to high school football was spent on the junior varsity circuit, where Cole guided the team to a 3-3 record. Kodiak played with the big boys the next year, finishing with an impressive 4-3 varsity record.
Cole — a lifelong football guy — was the logical choice to lead Kodiak. He was a star at the University of New Mexico in the 1960s and nearly made the Green Bay Packers, according to friend Bill Watkins, a former Kodiak Island Borough School District administrator.
“I’ve coached and taught side-by-side with Ken and always loved the way he motivated youth by developing positive relationships,” Watkins posted on social media.
Cole coached all over Alaska before his stint in Kodiak. He was teaching in Karluk when he got the call to add Kodiak to a list that already included stops at West Valley, Chugiak and Skyview.
“They interviewed me over the phone, and I guess I said the right or wrong answers,” Cole told the Daily Mirror in 2011.
Cole returned to the island in 2011 and rejoined the football team as an assistant on Todd Cook’s coaching staff.
“He brings a lot of great energy to the program, and he has so much experience and wisdom from just being around the game,” Cook told the Daily Mirror in 2011.. “He can see the intangibles of the team.”
The 2011 squad also finished 4-3. Cole left the island after that.
Cole was known for having nicknames for his buddies and players.
“To him, I was the ‘Texas Kid’ because I developed my football coaching methods in Texas,” former Kodiak basketball coach Ron Bryant posted. “We got into many discussions about Texas vs. California! Coach Cole taught respect for all! His players were so well-mannered after working with him!”
Cole was living in Oregon with his daughter. According to a Facebook post by his sister Debi Kruse, Cole was recovering from hip replacement surgery.
“His impact in the world has been immense,” Kruse wrote. “He lived in many places in his life, but he always considered Alaska home. His plan was to return there after he had fully recovered from his surgery.”
