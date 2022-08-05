Inaugural Bears coach returns to sideline

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Ken Cole talks to Kodiak High School football players in 2011. Cole was Kodiak’s first coach in 2002. 

Ken Cole, the first coach in the history of the Kodiak High School football program, died earlier this week in Oregon. 

Cole coached Kodiak for two seasons and was around for many program firsts — inaugural win, score and home game. Even though his time was short on The Rock, he left a lasting impression on the players he coached. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.