City League
Basketball
Jan. 3
St. Herman’s Hermits 41, Amodo Dragons 36
St. Herman’s Hermits (41) — David Fischer 14, Aleksey Gonopolskiy 8, Stephen Wood 7, Aiden Buschbacher 6, Father Vassily Fisher 5, Cassian Fischer 1.
Amodo Dragons (36) — Tristian Amodo 13, Kylan Amodo-Wood 10, Travis Amodo 5, Arianna Amodo 5, Jordan Amodo 3.
Splash Squad 39, Squid Game 37
Splash Squad (39) — Gamaliel Reyes 12, Andrew Chevalier 9, Ashley Hiner 8, Kyler Morales 5, Isaiah Panthin 5.
Squid Game (37) — Elmar Barroga 15, Kobe Mendones 12, Kerri Zelenak 8, Justin Vaughn 2.
Kodiak Island Dart Association
Dec. 29
High tons: Dan Richardson 160 138 121, Ethan Barker 121 108, Alex Alvarado 140, Andrew Block 140, David Johnson 140, Emily Furgione 140, Chris Tuttle 135, Fili Bravo 135, Billy Zimmerman 120, Steve Russell 119, Brian Sprout 110, Stephen Flora 110 and Steve O’Brian 101.
Tons: Jeremy Ferguson (3), Alex Alvarado (2), Joe Sipple (2), Randy Bishop (2), Tony Belzer (2), Brian Corder, Craig Larionoff, Dan Richardson, David Baker, Henry Lee, Junray Abad and Nils Gronn.
Weekly high in: Joe Sipple, 73
Weekly high out: Tony Belzer, 95 and 76
Hat trick: Alex Alvarado
Double-bull out: Alex Briones
