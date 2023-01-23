Kodiak closed out the O’Brady Invitational at South Anchorage High School with a 74-63 overtime loss to Bartlett and a 41-32 victory over Palmer.
The Bears finished seventh in the eight-team tournament, while senior Connor Case was placed on the all-tournament team.
BARTLETT 74, KODIAK 63, OT
Bartlett owned overtime, outscoring Kodiak 15-4 in the four-minute period to advance to the fourth-place game.
Bartlett’s Lok Kulang scored seven of his game-high 29 points in overtime. Makisi Poleo added 15 points for the Golden Bears.
Case drilled half of Kodiak’s six 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 16 points. John Ticman chipped in 14 points, while Kelly Ticman added 13 points.
Kodiak trailed by five with three minutes left in regulation. A Case long ball and a John Ticman steal and layup tied the game at 57. John Ticman then found his younger brother Kelly Ticman for an inside bucket that gave the Bears a 59-57 lead.
Kulang sent the game into overtime with a rebound putback — the Golden Bears’ fourth offensive rebound on the possession.
Kodiak was held to five points in overtime on buckets by Kelly Ticman and Cody Sum.
Stellar shooting from the free-throw line pushed Kodiak to a nine-point victory over its Northern Lights Conference rival in Saturday’s seventh-place game.
The Bears hit 15 of 18 free throws, including 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter.
Alex Holland hit all six of his free throws for 10 points, while Aron Paguio drilled 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.
Kelly Ticman led Kodiak with 11 points. Case added nine points.
Mank Balmes paced Palmer with nine points, while Deandre Nika added seven points.
Kodiak led 20-15 at halftime.
This was the sixth meeting between Kodiak and Palmer since last season. The Bears are 5-1 against the Moose during that stretch.
West Valley topped Lathrop 81-47 in the championship game to improve to 12-0.
Juneau took third with a 67-50 victory over South, while Bartlett topped Ninilchik 62-57 for fourth.
Kodiak (2-4) plays at Eagle River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before playing at Colony on Friday and Saturday.
Kodiak (41) — Holland 2 6-6 10, J. Ticman 1 0-0 2, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 4 3-4 11, Case 3 1-2 9, Antangue 0 0-0 0, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 1 5-6 7, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 15-18 41.
Palmer (32) — Owen 2 2-2 6, Speldon 1 0-0 3, Adams 0 0-0 0, Balmes 3 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 3, Evans 0 0-0 0, Garner 2 0-0 4, Landon 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0, Nika 2 3-4 7. Totals: 11 5-6 32.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (Case); Palmer 5 (Balmes 3, Speldon, Miller). Fouls: Kodiak 11, Palmer 14. Fouled out: None.
GOLDEN BEARS 74, BEARS 63, OT
Bartlett 8 21 19 9 15 — 74
Kodiak 12 18 18 11 5 — 63
Bartlett (74) — Drussell 2 0-0 5, Jamestown 2 1-2 5, Ahiachantharath 4 0-0 10, Nevitte 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 0-1 2, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Bayath 0 0-0 0, Kulang 11 4-5 29, P. Jamestown 0 0-0 0, Poleo 7 0-0 15, Santele 1 2-4 4. Totals: 30 7-12 74.
Kodiak (63) — Holland 2 0-0 6, J. Ticman 6 2-4 14, K. Ticman 6 0-0 13, Danelski 0 0-0 0, Case 4 5-6 16, Angangue 0 0-0 0, Flerchinger 1 0-0 2, Paguio 2 0-0 4, Sum 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 7-10 63.
3-point goals: Bartlett 7 (Kulang 3, Ahiachantharath 2, Drussell, Poleo); Kodiak 6 (Case, Holland 2, K. Ticman). Fouls: Bartlett 14, Kodiak 14. Fouled out: None.
