The biggest — and most anticipated — sporting event on The Rock is back.
The Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament returns after not happening in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 54th edition begins Dec. 27 at Kodiak High School.
And it is the biggest one yet, with five boys and girls basketball teams in the field.
“We are looking forward to it,” said Debbie Rohrer, Kodiak Island Borough School District activities director. “I feel like more is better, and I will figure out how to make it work.”
A double-elimination bracket will be used for the first time in the storied tournament. Traditionally, the boys and girls tournament is a four-team, round-robin. The double-elimination bracket means more games for a fan base starving for basketball.
An official prep hoops game hasn’t been played on the island since Feb. 29, 2020, when the Kodiak boys beat Redington. That game took place seven days after legendary coach Joe Floyd died at 89. Floyd, who was hired as athletic director by the school district in 1955, created Kodiak’s holiday hoops festival in 1967. The tournament took his name in 1982.
The Floyd is the longest-running prep basketball tournament in the state. The Service Tip-Off Tournament, at 41 years, is second.
Rohrer watched as a kid, played as a high schooler and is now organizing the tournament. She started preparing for the tournament in January and will log more than 100 hours of work during the tournament. But, it is all worth it.
“As a kid growing up here, I looked forward to going, watching, and sitting up in the packed stands,” she said.
Athletic directors from around the state repeatedly ask Rohrer how the tournament attracts standing-room-only crowds. Her answer: Kodiak loves basketball.
“If you want your kids to play in front of a crowd like this, then you need to come to Joe Floyd,” Rohrer said. “It is almost like the vibe of playing at a state tournament because there are so many people there.”
Junior Avie Averalo played in the tournament as a freshman. Despite being nervous playing in front of a vocal crowd, she helped lead the Kodiak girls to the 2019 title, their first since 2014 and eighth overall since the girls joined the tournament in 1972.
“I liked having the crowd in front of us and cheering us on whenever we scored,” the guard said.
That is why there are five teams this year — schools wanted to experience one of the state’s best basketball atmospheres, and Rohrer couldn’t say no. She added that it could have been an even bigger tournament as a sixth team backed out.
The boys and girls teams from Bethel, Nikiski, North Pole and Soldotna will be joining Kodiak in the three-day tournament.
Floyd created the tournament to give alumni, who returned for the holidays, an opportunity to watch basketball. The weekend before Christmas was known as Joe Floyd weekend. That changed when the tournament moved to January in 2011. Rohrer shifted the tournament back to December when she took over as AD in 2015. This will be the fifth tournament played after Christmas.
People still ask her why the tournament hasn’t returned before Christmas.
“There are so many tournaments that weekend that it would be really challenging to get teams to come,” Rohrer said. “As much as it would be nice to have teams come this past weekend, the reality is that it would be really challenging to have teams come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.