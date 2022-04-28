Kodiak softball posted a 1-1 record on the first day of the Rally in the Valley tournament Thursday at Colony High School.
In the first game, the Bears disposed of Palmer 11-0, then dropped a close 5-3 decision to Division I Lathrop in the nightcap.
Today, Kodiak plays Homer (10 a.m.) and Delta (6 p.m.) before finishing the tournament on Saturday against West Valley (11:40 a.m.) and Colony (6:20 p.m.).
BEARS 11, MOOSE 0
Shanoah Spear pitched a two-hitter that snapped Kodiak’s four-game losing skid.
The sophomore struck out four and walked one in the four-inning game.
She received an abundance of run support as Kodiak broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning.
Luana Farmer drove in three on a double, while Kate Holland and Anastasia Solomon had two RBIs and recorded two of Kodiak’s six hits.
Ashlyn Bolen and Carlie Lee both drove in a run and contributed singles.
MALAMUTES 5, BEARS 3
Lathrop tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth to top Kodiak as time expired.
The Bears led 3-1 in the second. Lathrop tied the game with two in the third.
Spear struck out six, walked five and gave up four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Lathrop’s Isabella Rubio spun a two-hitter while fanning three and walking four.
Kodiak’s top two hitters in the lineup — Britney Llorente and Ashlyn Bolen — recorded Kodiak hits. Bolen’s was a two-bagger.
Lee, Solomon and Danica Howell scored for Kodiak (13-7).
Abby Evans drove in two for Lathrop while Phebe Holm smashed a solo home run.
