Looking to burn a few calories to make room for an extra slice of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving day?
Kodiak’s annual Turkey Trot begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Teen Center.
The event — a fundraiser for the Kodiak High School cross country team — offers a 5-kilometer run or a 2-mile walk.
Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. at the Teen Center.
The Turkey Trot is one of the most popular community fun runs of the year. Despite wintry conditions, the run draws over hundred participants. A record 171 runners competed in 2018.
