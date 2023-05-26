Baseball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Tyler Christiansen watches his hit during a high school baseball game against Kenai in April at Baranof Field.

Behind an offensive explosion from Tyler Christiansen, Kodiak baseball is headed back to the Southcentral Conference tournament championship game.

Kodiak’s senior second baseman had his finest game in the gold jersey, driving in five on a 3 for 4 night at the dish in leading the Bears to an 11-3 semifinal victory over Kenai Friday evening at Coral Seymour Ballpark in Kenai.

