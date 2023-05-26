Behind an offensive explosion from Tyler Christiansen, Kodiak baseball is headed back to the Southcentral Conference tournament championship game.
Kodiak’s senior second baseman had his finest game in the gold jersey, driving in five on a 3 for 4 night at the dish in leading the Bears to an 11-3 semifinal victory over Kenai Friday evening at Coral Seymour Ballpark in Kenai.
No. 1 Kodiak (12-7) advances to play No. 3 Palmer (11-9) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game at Coral Seymour. The battle will be a rematch of the 2021 title bout, a game the Moose won 8-7.
Christiansen is a big reason why Kodiak is a win away from clinching its first conference title since 2011.
His production in the second inning would have been an excellent game for many. Not for Christiansen.
He singled and scored in his first at-bat in the second. His second time up in the inning, he laced a three-run double and was tagged out at third attempting to turn it into a three-bagger. That hit capped a seven-run frame that put the Bears up by six.
It was déjà vu for Christiansen in the fourth. He drove in Malakai Olson and Hunter Williams on a double and was thrown out trying to leg out another triple.
Williams got Kodiak that elusive triple in the seventh that plated Olson and Reese Arnett.
Freshman Damonte Moore-Toledo slashed three of Kodiak’s 10 hits and drove in a run, while Alex Holland, Olson and Jeremy Mahle had RBIs.
The run production was enough for Olson, who went the distance on the mound without issuing a walk in 92 pitches. The junior hurler fanned seven and scattered five hits over seven strong innings.
Palmer reached the championship game with a 16-0 opening-round victory over Grace Christian and a 4-3 semifinal win over No. 2 Soldotna. Kodiak edged Palmer 4-2 during the regular season.
Kodiak started the day with a 14-4 win over No. 8 Redington.
A 10-run sixth inning turned a tightly-contested game into a mercy rule victory for Kodiak.
Redington didn’t play like the No. 8 seed in the tournament’s first game and tied the game at 4 in the top of the sixth.
Top-seeded Kodiak had enough and avoided the upset with a monster bottom of the sixth, collecting five of its seven hits in the deciding inning.
Olson’s two-run single started the avalanche of runs. Landen Alford and Moore-Toledo added run-scoring doubles.
Olson ended 2 for 2 with three runs scored, while Hunter Williams drove in two early runs on a double and a sacrifice fly. Reese Arnett singled home a run and scored twice from the ninth spot in the order.
Senior Jon Flerchinger went the distance on the bump, fanning eight, walking five and allowing four runs on three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.