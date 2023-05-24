Track

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Miles Grimes leads teammates Elias Litzow and Bengt Anderson in the boys’ 1,600-meter run in a meet against Chugiak, East Anchorage and Bartlett in May at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Kodiak track qualified 10 individuals and one relay for the Division I Championships that gets underway Friday at Palmer High School. 

Juniors Elias Litzow and Jisselle Blanco, and sophomore Miles Grimes advanced to the big dance in three individual events. 

