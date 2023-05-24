Kodiak track qualified 10 individuals and one relay for the Division I Championships that gets underway Friday at Palmer High School.
Juniors Elias Litzow and Jisselle Blanco, and sophomore Miles Grimes advanced to the big dance in three individual events.
Litzow — a year after not running at state — will be competing in the meet’s three longest individual races, the 800-meter run, the 1,600 and the 3,200.
Blanco is the only Kodiak girl who advanced to the state meet. She will be entered in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump.
Grimes will be running in the 400, the 800 and the 1,600.
Juniors Manny Silva and Matthew Macapugay qualified in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Kodiak also will be sending Jacob Sarnowski (800), Aron Bautista (shot put), Tino Timu (shot put), Kent Maramba (discus) and John Ticman (triple jump).
Kodiak advanced one relay squad, the boys’ Region III champion 3,200 relay.
400 — Miles Grimes, 52.49.
800 — Jacob Sarnowski, 2:05.80; Elias Litzow, 2:05.92; Miles Grimes, 2:07.91.
1,600 — Elias Litzow, 4:38.64; Miles Grimes, 4:39.92;
3,200 — Elias Litzow, 10:22.26.
110 hurdles — Manny Silva, 16.31; Matthew Macapugay, 16.81.
300 hurdles — Manny Silva, 42.10; Matthew Macapugay, 43.38.
3,200 relay — Simon Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, Elias Litzow, Bengt Anderson, Gabriel Koehler, Miles Grimes, Joseph Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway.
Shot put — Aron Bautista, 44-1; Tino Timu, 40-10.
Discus — Kent Maramba, 119-6.
Triple jump — John Ticman, 39-8.
100 hurdles — Jisselle Blanco, 17.06
300 hurdles — Jisselle Blanco, 50.63
Triple jump — Jisselle Blanco, 31-6.5
Discus — Serenity Bushell
