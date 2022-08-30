Lathrop football stretched its winning streak to nine games with a convincing 49-3 victory over Chugiak.
The Malemutes were the only Railbelt Conference team to notch a win in Week 3. Kodiak, North Pole and West Valley all lost nonconference games.
Lathrop (3-0) has not lost since Aug. 27, 2021, when it fell to East Anchorage 50-26.
So far this season, the Fairbanks school has outscored opponents 152-36. Lathrop travels to Eagle River in Week 4.
Soldotna — the team Lathrop beat in last year’s Division II state championship game — topped West Valley 55-26. The Stars improved to 3-0, while the Wolfpack dropped to 1-2.
West Valley plays at Wasilla this week, while Soldotna is at South Anchorage.
Division I Wasilla downed North Pole 39-6. The Patriots travel to Eielson this week.
Kodiak dropped a 16-6 decision to Barrow.
Week 3 scores
Barrow 16, Kodiak 6
Bartlett 20, East 0
Juneau 14, West 0
Lathrop 49, Chugiak 3
Nikiski 42, Eielson 7
Service 34, South 7
Colony 24, Dimond 21
Soldotna 55, West Valley 26
Wasilla 39, North Pole 6
Eagle River 43, Redington 0
Kenai 24, Palmer 6
