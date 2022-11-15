Kodiak hockey wasn’t handed a soft schedule to open the 2022-23 season.
The second-year program sandwiched a game against Division II Delta around Division I matches against West Valley and Wasilla at the Palmer Stars and Stripes Showdown Tournament.
The outcome: Three straight defeats.
The Bears fell to West Valley 13-0 in Thursday’s tournament opener and 10-0 to Wasilla in Saturday’s finale.
Friday’s 4-2 loss to Delta was Kodiak’s most competitive of the three games.
Kodiak grabbed a 1-0 lead when Theron Glover skated away for a breakaway goal with 7:51 left in the second period. Delta tied the game with three minutes left in the period.
The Huskies got two quick goals to begin the third and added another with 4:23 left to increase the lead to 4-1.
John Bowman cut the deficit in half with a powerplay goal with 1:39 remaining in the game. Noah Coulter assisted on the score.
Kodiak outshot Delta 33-25 and was whistled for 11 penalty minutes to the Huskies’ four.
Wasilla scored half of its 10 goals in the opening period and outshot Kodiak 35-8.
The Bears had eight penalty minutes, while the Warriors had one infraction for two minutes.
After netting three goals in the opening period of Thursday’s game, West Valley put six on the board in the second.
The Wolfpack outshot Kodiak 44-4, while the Bears had 12 penalty minutes.
Kodiak opens Railbelt Conference play Friday and Saturday at Kenai.
