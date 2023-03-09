The Ticman brothers — John and Kelly — have logged many summer afternoons playing basketball on the courts at Baranof Park.
John emulated his favorite NBA player Russell Westbrook, while the younger Kelly pretended to be Kevin Durant.
They never played on the same teams in pick-up games, and that was not by accident.
“I just wanted to show him who was the big brother, who was the boss,” John laughed. “He couldn’t guard me.”
Despite being on opposite teams, the two developed chemistry over the years that is now on full display for the entire community. They are valuable members of the Kodiak boys basketball team that begins defense of its Northern Lights Conference title today at Kodiak High School.
On Tuesday, John Ticman — 5-foot-7 senior guard — was excited to play in front of the Kodiak faithful one last time. He hasn’t had many opportunities to do that this season, as Kodiak played 17 of 21 regular-season games off The Rock.
“It’s unbelievable how much they (the fans) love us. They continue to support us and care about us.” said John Ticman, who recently got accepted into the University of Hawaii. He plans on studying nursing.
The Ticmans were destined to dazzle fans on the big stage as the athletic gene runs in the family. Their older brother Vince Mangrobang played hoops for Kodiak, along with a long list of cousins. One of their cousins — Maureen Sabado — was a star volleyball player for the Bears who later suited up for the University of Alaska Anchorage.
John and Kelly have carried on the family lineage — and at a high level. It all started with their dad, who played hoops for years in the Philippines.
“They are very skilled, and both of them play so well together,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “We finally got to see some of that these past couple of games with the passing and Kelly working the baseline.”
Both John and Kelly play football, but basketball is it for them. John tasted varsity as a freshman and was an integral starter in Kodiak’s run to last year’s NLC title and the team’s first state tournament appearance since 2017. Kelly, as a freshman, experienced that run mainly from the sideline but was sprinkled into game action throughout the season.
They have enjoyed sharing the court.
“I feel that his (Kelly’s) defense really amps us up,” John Ticman said. “We have some pretty good defenders, but we put Kelly on really tall guys who can shoot and dribble. He is our guy to lock them up. … He is a great teammate to have on the court.”
Kelly Ticman — averaging 8.25 points per game — said his brother is a great team leader, and it will be different playing without him next season.
“I’m going to miss him a lot. It’s going to be hard to find another point guard like him,” Kelly Ticman said.
NLC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Fourth-seeded Kodiak begins its title defense at 6:15 p.m. today against No. 5 Soldotna. The teams split a two-game series during the regular season, with the Bears winning 51-49 in overtime and the Stars taking a 53-49 decision.
“We haven’t played Soldotna since the beginning of the year, and I think we are a different team,” Anderson said. “We will see what happens. Soldotna is not going to be a pushover — they never are. They have athletes over there that are used to winning in their football program.”
Kodiak (10-11) has one significant advantage over Soldotna (7-15) or any other opponent — the home crowd.
The winner plays top-seed Colony (17-6) in a Friday semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The loser plays the loser between No. 3 Wasilla (13-9) and No. 6 Palmer (2-22) at 10 a.m. Friday. The Wasilla-Palmer winner battles No. 2 ACS (14-9) in the other semifinal at 5 p.m.
Anderson hopes to navigate the bracket to Saturday’s 5 p.m. title bout. The Bears were able to get there the last time Kodiak hosted the NLC tourney in 2017.
“I hope the kids are ready. I can’t them any more ready physically and mentally,” Anderson said.
