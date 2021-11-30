City League Basketball
Nov. 24
Splash Squad 55, Squid Game 36
Splash Squad (55) — Kaden Buer 17, Andrew Chevalier 15, Devin Abernathy 14, Kyler Morales 4, Brody Blackburn 3, Isaiah Panthin 2.
Squid Game (36) — Kobe Mendones 17, Rica Gongora 6, Kerri Zelenak 6, Krystel Pascua 5, Elmar Barroga 1, Marilia Moura 1.
Kolokoy’z 73,
St. Herman’s 49
Kolokoy’z (73) — Aron Paguio 24, Joseph Casabar 21, Keith Thomas 10, Mac Abellera 8, Aedan Abrinica 3, Joshua Tabon 3 , Aaron Casabar 2, Roncy Capili 2.
St. Herman’s (49) — Brandon Pavilla 21, David Fischer 10, Stephen Wood 8, Bobby Seven 6, Jerin Byrd 2, George Nicholai 2.
Nov. 28
Asian Groceries 59, Tacos49 58
Asian Groceries (59) — Matt Amor 17, Sam Galindo 15, Josh Obas 9, AJ Will 6, Mark Galindo 6, Adam Kilborn 3, Myrgel Obas 3.
Tacos49 (58) — Louis Rocheleau 22, Marck Abellera 14, Eldon Macaraig 10, Carlos Rosete 10, Justin Doctolero 2.
Ohana 75, VooDoo Mob EP 63
Ohana (75) — Isaiah Dela Cruz 14, Chris Nocon 12, Igan Galindez 11, Eli Calderon 10, Jon Sanchez 8, Randy Dela Cruz 6, Nick Calderon 6, Lito Latonio 5, Bryan Knagin 3.
VooDoo Mob EP (63) — Peter Inthavong 17, Virgiolio Data 16, Lexxan Data 12, Daryl Villanueva 7, Xavier Ebreo 7, Kris Cunanan 4
APS 49, Resilient 34
APS (49) — Tyler Blanco 22, Gerald Ekin 11, Derek Powers 6, Juho Shin 4, Jess Nono 3, Lawrence Viray 3.
Resilient (34) — Damon May 12, Cowen Mangumpo 8, Tyler Ursin 6, Kobe Mendones 6, Tino Timu 2
St. Herman’s Hermits 67, Squid Game 54
St. Herman’s Hermits (67) — Brandon Pavilla 30, Stephen Wood 17, David Fischer 10, Jerin Byrd 6, Ariana Amodo 2, Micheal Hunner 2
Squid Game (54) — Rica Gongora 19, Kerri Zelenak 17, Kobe Mendones 15, Travis Amodo 2, Teanna Amodo 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.