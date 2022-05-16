Kodiak soccer went scoreless to finish its three-day trip to the Mat-Su Valley.
On Friday, the boys dropped a 5-0 Northern Lights Conference match to Palmer and lost Saturday’s nonconference game to Wasilla 3-0.
The girls lost to Palmer 7-0 and Wasilla 8-0.
These were the final games of the regular season for both Kodiak programs.
The girls capped their season with a 0-8 in the NLC, 0-9 overall. Kodiak finished with three goals on the campaign coming from Elan Hilty, Bella Klier and Andrea Quaimbao.
The boys went 2-4 in the NLC, 2-5 overall. After scoring 11 goals in two victories against Redington, Kodiak was held scoreless in its final five games.
The Bears finished third in the NLC, with Grace and Palmer sealing the conference’s automatic berths to the Division II state tournament. The two at-large selections to the state tournament will be announced this weekend.
