Kodiak remained alive in the Division II State Softball Championships.
A day after dropping both pool play games, Kodiak regained the mojo that captured it the Northern Lights Conference title by going 2-1 in Friday’s bracket play.
The Bears opened with an 8-6 win over Sitka, then dropped a close 8-7 decision to North Pole - a team they lost to by 18 runs on Thursday.
Kodiak avoided elimination by knocking out NLC runner-up Kenai 13-5 - the Bears’ fifth win over the Kardinals this season.
The Bears must win two elimination games on Saturday to reach the 2:45 p.m. championship game. The first test is at 10 a.m. against Sitka. The winner advances to a 12:15 p.m. game against the loser between North Pole and Juneau.
Kodiak is hunting for its first state title since 2008.
KODIAK 13, KENAI 5
Kate Holland kept Kodiak alive with a monster game at the dish. The sophomore went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Luana Farmer tallied three of Kodiak’s 16 hits, while Hallee Hensely, Shanoah Spear, Kyla Pineda, Addalina Haagensen and Aliesha Miranda each had two hits. Spear and Haagensen drove in a pair, while Bolen, Pineda and Howell each had RBIs.
Kodiak scored in every inning to end the game via the mercy rule in the fifth.
Spear fanned nine, walked one and scattered eight hits in five innings.
NORTH POLE 8, KODIAK 7
North Pole scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally for the one-run victory.
Kodiak was in control up to that point, leading 3-0 after the first and 7-3 after the third. The Bears still lead 7-4 entering the final frame.
North Pole tied the game in the seventh on back-to-back one-out bases-loaded walks and took the lead off an error.
The game was filled with big-time clutch moments.
Henslee, playing outfield, made a nice running catch at the fence in the fourth. Howell, who battled through 6 ⅔ innings against the power-hitting Patriots, ended the fifth with a bases-loaded strikeout and finished the sixth with a strikeout with a runner on second.
Howell ended with five strikeouts and four walks, allowing 12 hits and eight runs - six earned.
With two outs in the third, Kodiak went wild. Spear hit a solo shot to break a tie. Kodiak then put two on and Howell brought them home on a two-run triple to right. She scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 7-3.
Following North Pole’s four-run seventh, Haagansen gave Kodiak life with a two-out infield single. She stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The game ended on a two-strike bunt attempt that went foul.
KODIAK 8, SITKA 6
The Bears led by six in the middle part of the game and held on for the two-run victory in Friday's first game.
A day after Kodiak’s offense slumbered through pool play defeats to North Pole (22-4) and Juneau (9-1), the bats woke up against Sitka, the runner-up in the Southeast Conference.
Spear brought the heavy lumber, stroking a two-run home run in Kodiak’s fifth-run third inning. The junior ended 2 for 4 with two runs scored. She earned the save, authoring two no-hit innings behind starter Howell.
Howell was efficient through five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing six runs — four earned — on five hits.
Haagensen smacked two singles and scored twice, while Kate Holland lined a double, drove in a run and scored once. Leadoff hitter Ashlyn Bolen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Sitka turned a walkaway win for Kodiak into a tense affair by scoring three in the fourth and fifth to trim Kodiak’s lead to 8-6.
Spear then showed why she was voted the Northern Lights Conference MVP by shutting down Sitka’s rally. She fanned two and didn’t allow a hit in two innings. She needed five pitches to induce two flyouts and a groundout to end the game in the seventh.
RESULTS
Friday
Kodiak 8, Sitka 6
Juneau 9, Kenai 0
North Pole 8, Kodiak 7
Juneau 11, Delta 3
Sitka 9, Delta 1
Kodiak 13, Kenai 5
Saturday
10 a.m. - Kodiak vs. Sitka
10 a.m. - North Pole vs. Juneau
12:15 p.m. - Kodiak-Sitka winner vs. North Pole-Juneau winner
2:45 p.m. - Championship game
