Football and swimming are the only Kodiak High School sports teams in action this weekend, but they are both at home for the final time this season and hosting West Valley.
SWIMMING
This is a rare appearance for West Valley swimming on The Rock. Friday’s meet begins at 2 p.m. at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool, while Saturday’s meet begins at 10 a.m.
“It lined up really well because West Valley football is here,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau said. “They are excited to come, and if everybody is healthy, we should have good matchups this weekend.”
Rocheleau has gotten to know a few West Valley swimmers through her youth coaching at the state level. She said The Fairbanks-based school is bringing 20 swimmers.
“They stack up pretty well with us,” she said. “They have all ability levels — they will have some faster kids to match up with our faster kids.”
Kodiak’s three seniors — Jake Sarnowski, Noah Coulter and Alison Narog — will be honored during Saturday’s meet.
FOOTBALL
Friday’s game between Kodiak and West Valley will be the third time the two schools have met on the gridiron. The first two meetings were as nonconference opponents. This will be the first time they will collide as Railbelt Conference foes.
The two were slated to meet last year in a conference game, but Kodiak could not fly to Fairbanks due to inclement weather.
The Bears enter the contest 0-1 in the conference, 0-5 overall, while West Valley is 0-1 in conference, 2-4 overall. After posting a 27-25 victory over Wasilla, the Wolfpack have dropped games to Eagle River (42-7) and North Pole (47-19).
The all-time series between the two schools is tied at 1, with West Valley winning in 2016 and Kodiak winning in 2017 on The Rock.
Friday’s game at Joe Floyd Track and Field kicks at 5 p.m.
In the other Railbelt Conference game this week, Lathrop and North Pole, both 1-0, collide in Fairbanks. The winner of that game will inch closer to a conference title.
