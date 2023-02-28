Carly Glover came to play in Liberty University’s semifinal game of the Women’s Midwest College Hockey Tournament.
The junior forward from Kodiak scored two goals and assisted on another in Liberty’s 6-1 victory over Maryville University Friday in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Glover’s scoring output upped her season total to 13 goals and 14 assists in 20 games.
A day later, Liberty’s streak of three straight WMCH titles was snapped in a 2-1 loss to Midland University in the championship game.
Glover was held off the statistical sheet in the loss that dropped Liberty — the top-ranked team in ACHA Division I — to 23-3.
Second-ranked Midland (26-4-5) scored in the first and second periods. Liberty tallied its only goal in the third period.
The loss did not keep Liberty from earning the No. 1 seed for the ACHA Division I National Championship that begins March 16 in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
Keith Osowski couldn’t find footing in a fast mile race at the Rocky Mountain Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday in Alamosa, Colorado.
The senior from Kodiak finished 16th in a field of 17 with a time of 4 minutes, 31.34 seconds. Up front was Adams State’s Miguel Coca, who set a High Altitude Training Center record with a time of 4:10.42 — seven ticks faster than runner-up Ciement Duigou, also from Adams State.
Osowski was the top finisher for Black Hills.
Jackson Krug closed out his freshman season at Lassen College (California), averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-5 post from Kodiak started six of 25 games and hit 37.9% of his field-goal attempts (29.4% on 3-pointers). He scored a season-high 11 points in a 73-62 loss to the College of the Redwoods and hit eight points three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.