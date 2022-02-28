Kodiak’s girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a pair of Northern Lights Conference losses at Anchorage Christian.
ACS took Friday’s game 84-12 and Saturday’s contest 68-14.
The Bears will enter the Northern Lights Conference Championships as the No. 6 seed with an 0-10 conference record, 3-17 overall.
The NLC tournament begins March 10 at Palmer High School.
ACS dominated the 3A classification, and it is doing the same in its first season at the 4A level.
ACS moved to 7-0 in conference, 15-3 overall. The Lions’ three defeats are to Lower 48 teams, and they are beating NLC opponents by an average of 55 points.
Avie Arevalo paced Kodiak in both games, scoring six in Friday’s game and five in Saturday’s contest.
Friday
LIONS 84, BEARS 12
Kodiak 5 3 2 2 — 12
ACS 25 25 13 18 — 84
Kodiak (12) — Arevalo 3 0-0 6, Blanco 1 0-0 2, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 0 0-0 0, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Howell 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 0 2-4 2. Totals 5 2-4 12.
ACS (84) — Sellers 7 1-2 18, Nyomi Mathot 1 0-0 2, M. Alex 3 2-2 8, Auble 3 0-0 8, Alexander 1 1-2 3, Maldonado 2 0-0 4, T. Alex 3 2-2 8, Sorrells 10 0-0 22, Nyopar Mathot 5 0-0 10. Totals: 35 6-8 84.
3-point goals: Kodiak 0; ACS 7 (Sellers 3, Auble 2, Sorrells 2). Fouls: Kodiak 5, ACS 8. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
LIONS 68, BEARS 14
Kodiak 6 0 5 3 — 14
ACS 25 18 6 19 — 68
Kodiak (14) — Arevalo 2 0-0 5, Blanco 1 0-0 2, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 0 0-0 0, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 1 0-0 3, Howell 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 6 0-0 14.
ACS (68) — Sellers 3 0-0 6, Nyomi Mathot 2 1-2 5, M. Alex 5 0-0 10, Auble 4 0-0 10, Alexander 3 0-2 7, Maldonado 1 0-0 2, T. Alex 2 0-0 4, Sorrells 10 0-0 23, Nyophar Mathot 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 2-4 68.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (Arevalo, Gumtang); ACS 5 (Sorrells 3, Auble 2). Fouls: Kodiak 3, ACS 8. Fouled out — none.
