The weather finally cooperated for Kodiak High’s hoops programs.
After having their first seven games of the season wiped off the schedule, the boys were thankful for that.
Kodiak’s boys finally opened the 2022-23 season on Thursday at Kenai High School. The 3A Kardinals spoiled the opener by racing out to a double-digit first-quarter lead en route to a 71-43 nonconference victory.
Kodiak’s girls opened the night with a 48-19 nonconference defeat to Kenai.
Like the boys, Kodiak’s girls had games wiped off their schedule when the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament was canceled because inclement weather kept visiting teams from traveling to the island.
BOYS
Kodiak — the defending Northern Lights Conference champions — got off to a slow start in its season opener.
Alex Holland swished a 3-pointer to give Kodiak its first points and lead of the season. Kenai took over from there, piling up points in bunches to lead 21-9 after the first period.
Kenai continued to hit triples — it had nine in the contest — and led 41-17 at intermission.
Kenai (5-2) outscored Kodiak 30-16 in the second half.
Holland and JJ Antanque led Kodiak with 11 points, while Kelly Ticman and Cody Sum had five points.
Kenai’s Jakob Kvasinkoff led all scorers with 22 points. Bridger Beck chipped in 15 points.
Kodiak begins NLC play today (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Soldotna.
GIRLS
A dominating effort by Emma Beck kept Kenai undefeated on the season.
Beck scored a game-high 32 points in three quarters to help the Kardinals push their record to 7-0.
Kodiak — playing its first game since Dec. 17 — dropped to 0-4. The Bears were paced by the seven points from sophomore Lakeisha Sanchez.
Serenity Bushell, Avie Arevalo and Jisselle Blanco all chipped in four points.
Kenai controlled the contest, rattling off the game’s first six points. The Kardinals led 16-7 after the first period and 28-10 at halftime.
Kenai extended its cushion to 43-13 after three periods.
Kenai took the junior varsity game 38-35.
Kodiak begins NLC play today (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.) at Soldotna.
BOYS
KARDINALS 71, BEARS 43
Kodiak 9 8 14 12 — 43
Kenai 21 20 16 14 — 71
Kodiak (43) — Holland 4 0-0 11, J. Ticman 1 1-2 3, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 2 1-2 5, Danelski 1 0-0 2, Case 1 1-2 3, Antanque 3 3-4 11, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 1 2-2 4, Sum 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 9-14 43.
Kenai (71) — Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Swain 0 0-0 0, Wicker 1 0-0 3, Riggle 3 0-2 6, McRorie 5 1-3 12, Kvasinkoff 8 2-2 22, Beck 6 1-2 15, Jones 5 0-0 11, Gump 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 6-12 71.
3-point goals — Kodiak 4 (Holland 3, Antanque); Kenai 9 (Kvasinkoff 4, Beck 2, Jones, Wicker, McRorie, Fouls — Kodiak 8, Kenai 12. Fouled out — none.
GIRLS
KARDINALS 48, BEARS 19
Kodiak 7 3 3 6 — 19
Kenai 16 12 15 5 — 48
Kodiak (19) — Arevalo 2 0-0 4, Sanchez 3 1-1 7, Blanco 2 0-0 4, Holland 0 0-2 0, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 1 2-9 4, Sakaguchi 0 0-0 0, Arbues 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-11 19.
Kenai (48) — Golsby 2 0-0 5, Hershberger 1 1-2 3, Sparks 0 0-0 0, Nunn 2 0-0 4, Vorgi 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Beck 15 2-4. Totals: 22 3-6 48.
3-point goals — Kodiak 0, Kenai 1 (Golsby). Fouls — Kodak 7, Kenai 12. Fouled out — none.
