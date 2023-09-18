Cross country

Courtesy of Kodiak cross country

The Kodiak boys cross country team at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational Friday in Seward. 

Miles Grimes is hitting his stride at the right time for Kodiak boys’ cross country team. 

The junior scored a top 5 finish to lead the Bears to a runner-up finish at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational Friday in Seward. 

