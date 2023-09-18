Miles Grimes is hitting his stride at the right time for Kodiak boys’ cross country team.
The junior scored a top 5 finish to lead the Bears to a runner-up finish at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational Friday in Seward.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Miles Grimes is hitting his stride at the right time for Kodiak boys’ cross country team.
The junior scored a top 5 finish to lead the Bears to a runner-up finish at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational Friday in Seward.
It’s the second straight meet that Grimes has been the lead runner for Kodiak. This time, he set a 5-kilometer personal-best time of 17 minutes, 27.7 seconds on a rainy day in Seward.
Senior Elias Litzow followed Grimes, finishing sixth in 17:43.07. Joseph Hathaway was 12th (18:07.75), Joshua Hathaway 18th (18:19.09), Theron Glover 31st (18:56.54), Ram Caballa 36th (19:13.45) and Gabriel Koehler 44th (19:45.20).
Kodiak netted 72 points to finish second behind Colony’s 43 points. Palmer’s Fischer Adams won in 16:30.98.
Like she has all season, senior Abigail Harver paced the Kodiak girls with her 16th-place finish. She covered the 5K course in 22:16.17.
Haiden Holforty was 39th (24:16.69), Hannah McCarthy 41st (24:37.23), Isaebelle-Rose Christescu 42nd (24:40.86) and Cassidy Foster 43rd (24:52.47).
Kodiak’s girls were seventh with 165 points. Colony topped the eight-team field with 34 points and were paced by winner Ella Hopkins (20:02.35).
Kodiak returns Seward on Sept. 30 for the Region III Championships. Seward has not hosted the regional meet since 2013.
Girls
Team — 1. Colony, 34; 2. Soldotna, 52; 3. Seward, 68; 4. Palmer, 129; 5. Homer, 135; 6. Kodiak, 154; 7. Kenai, 165; 8. Redington, 195.
Individual (top 5) — 1. Ella Hopkins, Col, 20:02.35; 2. Morgan Ainsworth, Col, 20:03.77; 3. Tania Boonstra, Sol, 20:06.75; 4. Taylor Eddington, Tri-Valley, 20:16.85; 5. Hailee Giacobbe, Was, 20:32.70;
Kodiak placers — 16. Abigail Harver, 22:16.17; 39. Haiden Holforty, 24:16.69; 41. Hannah McCarthy, 24:37.23; 42. Isabelle-Rose Christescu, 24:40.86; 43. Cassidy Foster, 24:52.47.
Boys
Team — 1. Colony, 43; 2. Kodiak, 72; 3. Palmer, 107; 4. Wasilla, 108; 5. Homer, 113: 6. Soldotna, 139; 7. Kenai, 159; 9. Mountain City Christian Academy, 189.
Individual (top 5) — 1. Fischer Adams, Pal, 16:30.98; 2. Gregory Fallon, Ken, 17:04.55; 3. Tobias Buchanan, Col, 17:17.66; 4. Tobin Miller, Pal, 17:19.60; 5. Miles Grimes, Kod, 17:27.69.
Kodiak placers — 6. Elias Litzow, 17:43.07; 12. Joseph Hathaway, 18:07.75; 18. Joshua Hathaway, 18:19.09; 31. Theron Glover, 18:56.54; 36. Ram Caballa, 19:13.45; 44. Gabriel Koehler, 19:45.20.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.