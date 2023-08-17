football

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak High School football team practices last week at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Are you ready for some football? Hope so. There will be plenty to watch at Joe Floyd Track and Field this weekend. 

Kodiak makes its 2023 home debut on Friday, which is followed by the debut of the Kodiak Youth Football League on Saturday. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.