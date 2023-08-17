Are you ready for some football? Hope so. There will be plenty to watch at Joe Floyd Track and Field this weekend.
Kodiak makes its 2023 home debut on Friday, which is followed by the debut of the Kodiak Youth Football League on Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you ready for some football? Hope so. There will be plenty to watch at Joe Floyd Track and Field this weekend.
Kodiak makes its 2023 home debut on Friday, which is followed by the debut of the Kodiak Youth Football League on Saturday.
The youth league sprouted earlier this year and filled the need for a feeder program for the high school team. The Kodiak Football League folded in 2021 after a 20-year run. League officials cited a lack of volunteers and players for closing shop.
The Kodiak Youth Football League is holding an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a flag football game at 2:30 p.m. and a tackle football game at 3:30 p.m.
KYFL president Rich Gonzalez said there are 43 tackle football players, 31 flag football players and 13 cheerleaders.
The football festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday when Kodiak battles Houston in a nonconference game.
Houston — last year’s Division III state runner-up — heads to The Rock with a 1-0 record. The Hawks dismantled Redington 60-0 last week.
Kodiak — playing with only 16 eligible players — fell to Kenai 37-0 in last week’s season opener. The team ended with 14 players, as two left with injuries.
Houston took last year’s meeting against Kodiak 52-0. That was the first time the schools had played each other since 2016. They will play each other twice this season. The conference game is Sept. 23 at Houston.
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak High’s volleyball team begins the season with a jamboree against Houston and Redington at Kodiak High School.
The two-day event begins Friday at 10 a.m., with matches going till 5 p.m. Bracket play will start 10 a.m. Saturday, with the final matches slated for 1 p.m.
A season preview of the KHS volleyball team will be in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kodiak’s cross country team begins the 2023 campaign Saturday at the Ted McKinney Invitational on the Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna.
The girls’ varsity race is at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity at 2:15 p.m.
The field will consist of 27 teams.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.