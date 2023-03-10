Veteran Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson turned to an unlikely player to help calm his team down in Thursday’s Northern Lights Conference opening-round game against Soldotna.
After watching his team miss a couple of layups and fall behind the fifth-seeded Stars midway through the first quarter, Anderson inserted sophomore Antonio Basuel into the game.
Why was that an unusual move? It was Basuel’s first varsity minutes of his career.
“He has played enough JV ball and has been around us in practice that I had confidence in putting him in there,” Anderson said. “I know he is pretty calm out there.”
The move worked.
Fourth-seeded Kodiak took the lead by the end of the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way in picking up a 53-36 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Kodiak High School.
The Bears — the defending NLC champions — advance to a semifinal game against top-seeded Colony at 1:30 p.m. today. This will not be the first time the two schools have met in an NLC semifinal with a state tournament berth on the line. It also happened last year and in 2017 — the last time the regional tournament was held on The Rock. Kodiak won both times.
Anderson hopes to make it three for three against the Knights, which would send his 11-11 squad back to the state tournament and into Saturday’s championship game at 5 p.m. A loss would drop the Bears to the 10 a.m. third-place game.
“These guys want to win. They want to go to state,” Anderson said.
Basuel wasn’t just used in the first quarter. He played in all four quarters. He didn’t reach the scoring column but swiped a few steals and added a boost to a team needing one.
“It wasn’t surprising to me because I knew he could play like that,” senior John Ticman said. “He came with us during the summer to play in the UAA camp and was doing really good there. He just needed one moment to get brought up to the big stage, and it paid off.”
Ticman knows about big moments. The 5-foot-7 guard was on last year’s team that beat Colony in the semifinals and Wasilla in the championship game to clinch the Bears’ first NLC title since 2014.
He flashed on Thursday with 10 points, a handful of steals, and some sweet dishes to baseline cutters. The kid came to play. His second 3-pointer of the first quarter put Kodiak up for good at 9-7. Connor Case followed with another triple, and Kodiak ended the first up 14-10.
“We wanted it really bad. … This is something that we needed to get. We needed to work for it, and the hard work paid off,” Ticman said.
Case — Kodiak’s leading scorer during the regular season with 12.7 points per game — paced Kodiak with 15 points. He benefited on several of Ticman’s passes that exploited Soldotna’s baseline defense. Kelly Ticman — John’s younger brother — added nine points.
Jakob Brown’s 15 points led Soldotna. Andrew Pieh added 10 points.
Kodiak’s defense took over in the middle quarters, holding Soldotna to 10 points, which gave the Bears a 35-20 advantage heading into the fourth.
Kodiak’s speedy guards forced Soldotna into multiple turnovers during that stretch.
“We are one of the fastest teams in the region. We don’t really have the height advantage, but we have the quickness and the heart to win,” Ticman said.
WASILLA 71, PALMER 41
Parker Kroon buried a game-high 29 points to lead Wasilla to a 30-point victory over Palmer in the tournament’s first game of the day.
Third-seeded Wasilla advances to a semifinal against No. 2 ACS at 5 p.m. today. Sixth-seeded Palmer plays Soldotna in a consolation game at 10 a.m.
Nolan Garner scored 14 points for Palmer.
BEARS 53, STARS 36
Soldotna 10 1 9 16 — 36
Kodiak 14 4 17 18 — 53
Soldotna (36) — Z. Buckbee 1 1-2 3, Laroque 2 2-2 7, Corbett 0 0-0 0, Brown 5 3-4 15, Inman 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0 1-2 1, Wong 0 0-0 0, O. Buckbee 0 0-0 0, Pieh 3 2-4 10. Totals: 11 14 36.
Kodiak (53) — Holland 2 1-2 7, J. Ticman 3 2-2 10, Barroga 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 3 3-4 9, Case 6 1-2 15, Basuel 0 0-0 0, Paguio 2 3-4 8, Sum 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 12-16 53.
3-point goals: Soldotna 4 (Brown 2, Laroque, Pieh 1); Kodiak 7 (Holland 2, J. Ticman 2, Case 2). Fouls: Soldotna 14, Kodiak 14. Fouled out: None.
WARRIORS 71, MOOSE 41
Palmer 16 5 8 12 — 41
Wasilla 19 19 18 15 — 71
Palmer (41) — Henry 0 0-0 0, Sheldon 2 0-0 5, Adams 0 0-0 0, Balmes 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 3, Evans 3 0-1 8, Garner 6 2-2 14, Bullock 0 0-0 0, Rolston 1 0-0 2, Nika 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 3-5 41.
Wasilla (71) — Huffman 2 1-2 6, Wagle 1 2-2 4, N. Kroon 0 0-0 0, Lusk 0 0-0 0, P. Kroon 12 2-3 29, Cox 2 0-0 4, Dudley 2 0-0 5, Barron 1 1-2 3, Beaudry 6 0-1 12, Adams 3 0-0 8, Truaz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 29 7-13 71.
3-point goals: Palmer 4 (Garner 2, Adams, Miller); Wasilla 7 (P. Kroon 2, Adams 2, Huffman, Wagle, Dudley). Fouls: Palmer 14, Wasilla 5. Fouled out: None.
SCOREBOARD
Thursday
Kodiak 53, Soldotna 36
Wasilla 71, Palmer 31
Friday
Consolation
Palmer vs. Soldotna, 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Colony vs. Kodiak, 1:30 p.m.
Wasilla vs ACS, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game, 10 a.m.
Fourth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5 p.m.
