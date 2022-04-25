Kodiak softball’s weekend home series against Kenai was postponed.
According to Kodiak coach Tom Bolen, the bus Kenai was on broke down on the way to the airport, which caused the Kardinals to miss their flight to Kodiak.
The coach hopes to make up the two Northern Lights Conference games in a Wednesday doubleheader in Wasilla.
Kodiak and Kenai are participating in the Rally in the Valley Tournament that begins Thursday at Colony High School.
Kodiak is 2-0 in the NLC.
