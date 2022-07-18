Nine league wins were enough for the Kenai Twins to qualify for the Alaska Legion Baseball State Tournament.
At 9-7 in league, 15-13 overall, Kenai earned the No. 7 seed with 43 points.
The Twins open the state tournament against No. 3 South Anchorage at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
Kenai will also play No. 2 Chugiak (4 p.m. Saturday) and No. 6 Bartlett (2 p.m. Sunday).
The top two teams in the Denali and Alyeska divisions advance out of pool play and into the semifinal round. The championship game is 5:30 p.m. July 26.
Kenai is in the Alyeska Division with South, Chugiak and Bartlett, while No. 1 Eagle River, No. 4 Dimond, No. 5 Service and No. 8 Palmer are in the Denali Division.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams and Malakai Olson have played vital roles in Kenai’s run to the state tournament. The two players have contributed on the mound, while Williams has hit near the top of Kenai’s order the entire season.
In 2012, Kenai rode the arm of Kodiak’s Brandon Mahle to win a state title.
This will not be the first time Williams has played at the Legion state tournament.
In 2018, Williams was a rising eighth grader when he was part of Kodiak Post 17’s surprising fifth-place finish at the state tournament. During the tournament, at the age of 13, Williams pitched against West Anchorage.
The Alaska state champion advances to the Northwest Regional in Gillette, Wyoming. All state games will be streamed on the Alliance Sports Network at alaskalegion.com.
Schedule
at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage
Thursday, July 21
10 a.m. — Palmer vs. Dimond; 1 p.m. — Kenai vs. South; 4 p.m. — Bartlett vs. Chugiak. 7:15 p.m. — Service vs. Eagle River.
Friday, July 22
3 p.m. — Dimond vs. Eagle River; 6:15 p.m. — South vs. Chugiak.
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. — Service vs. Dimond; 1 p.m. — Bartlett vs. South; 4 p.m. — Kenai vs. Chugiak; 7:15 p.m. — Palmer vs. Eagle River.
Sunday, July 24
2 p.m. — Kenai vs. Bartlett; 5:15 p.m. — Palmer vs. Service.
Monday, July 25
2:15 p.m. — Denali No. 2 vs. Alyeska No. 1; 5:30 p.m. —Alyeska No. 2 vs. Denali No. 1.
Tuesday, July 26
5:30 p.m. — Championship game
