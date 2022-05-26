After outlasting Houston 9-4 in the opening round of the Southcentral Conference Championships, Kodiak found itself in a tight semifinal game with Soldotna.
Both pitchers — Soldotna’s Riley Johnson and Kodiak’s Hunter Williams — were dealing.
There were only two hits and one run — unearned by Soldotna — scored through the first four innings.
Then the fifth inning happened.
Top-seeded Soldotna led off with three straight doubles that opened the flood gates for five runs. The next inning, the Stars plated six runs to end the game via the mercy rule with an 11-1 victory Thursday at Houston High School.
All is not lost for fourth-seeded Kodiak (9-10). Starting at 3 p.m. today, the Bears must win two straight games to earn an automatic berth to the Division II state baseball tournament.
A loss and the Bears would need to rely on receiving one of two at-large bids to return to state for the second season in a row.
Soldotna advances to play defending region and state champion Palmer — a 3-0 winner over Kenai in the other semifinal — in tonight’s championship game.
No matter what happens, the Stars and Moose will be playing next week at the state tournament in Palmer.
Williams was lights out until the fifth, allowing only two hits — both in the first — before the string of doubles. He finished with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Johnson was equally as impressive, tossing a two-hitter while striking out three on 69 pitches in five innings.
Malakai Olson broke up Johnson’s no-hitter in the fifth and Williams ended the shutout with a double in the sixth that scored Alex Holland.
Kodiak took a 6-3 lead with a three-run third inning in the first game.
Williams bombed a pair of doubles, while Nate Baker and Tyler Christiansen had two singles.
Olson pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Jon Flerchinger. He held Houston to one run on three hits while fanning five and walking two.
Flerchinger gave up three runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Thursday
Palmer 13, Grace 3
Soldotna 15, Redington 0
Kodiak 9, Houston 4
Kenai 10, Homer 0
Friday
at Redington
Game 7 — Grace vs. Homer, 10 a.m.
Game 9 — Winner of Game 7 vs. Kodiak, 3 p.m.
Game 11 (championship) — Soldotna vs. Palmer, 7 p.m.
at Houston
Game 8 — Redington vs. Houston, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Winner of Game 8 vs. Kenai, 3 p.m.
Saturday
at Redington
Game 12 (fourth place) — Winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
Game 13 (second place) — Winner of Game 12 vs. loser of Game 11, 1 p.m.
