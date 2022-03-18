Christina Good is one victory closer to leading the Wrangell girls to their first state basketball title.
Wrangell displayed why its the top seed in the 2A state tournament by coasting by Hooper Bay, 52-11, in a quarterfinal game Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Today, Wrangell slides into a semifinal game against No. 4 Glennallen at 3:15 p.m. The Panthers edged Unalakleet, 39-38, in the opening round.
A victory against Glennallen puts Wrangell in its first championship game since losing to Haines in 1985. The championship game is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Good, a former Kodiak resident and coach, was on the 1985 Wrangell team that lost to Haines.
“This is going to be a redeeming factor for me,” said Good before the state tournament. “That game still bothers me because we lost. … We have this opportunity. This season has been great.”
This is Good’s second season at the helm of Wrangell. However, because of COVID, the team only played four games last season. With a stingy defense, the Wolves are 13-2 this season.
Behind a young and tall squad, the Wolves won the Southeast Conference to earn their first trip to state since finishing tied for seventh in 2019.
Good left the island in 2020 after her husband, Jeff, retired from the Coast Guard.
In other 2A games, Metlakatla topped Susitna Valley 31-26 and Tikigaq beat Nenana 66-26.
