Early April in Kodiak never felt better.
Kodiak softball ushered in the 2023 season on Thursday at Baranof Field — and on the 40-plus degree day, sweatshirts were optional.
“It’s nice not to have numb hands for games. It makes a big difference with everybody’s attitude,” Kodiak first-year skipper Lauren Crall said.
Kodiak, Colony and North Pole all finished the opening day of the Emerald Isle Invitational with 2-1 records. Wasilla went 0-3.
After beating Wasilla and Colony by the same 5-2 score, the defending champion Bears headed into the final game of the day with an opportunity to snag the top seed for today’s double-elimination bracket.
North Pole denied Kodiak that chance.
The Patriots exploded for five runs in the second-inning of the 65-minute game to rally for a 7-5 victory that capped the day’s festivities.
North Pole erased a three-run deficit on two big swings. Brenneke Tobin’s two-run double cut Kodiak’s lead to 5-4. A batter later, Lylah Murrah crushed in opposite field three-run homer over the right-field fence.
Those were the only two hits the Patriots had off Kodiak hurler Shanoah Spear, who fanned six and walked three.
“My main home run hitter didn’t get a hit the whole day, but that is what I find nice this early on. ... Other people hit when we needed it,” North Pole coach Todd Schallock said. “I’m happy with the way things turned out today.”
North Pole’s opening 5-0 loss was followed by a close 4-2 defeat to Colony.
All three visiting teams were adjusting to being on a diamond for the first time this season, as their fields still have remnants of winter on them.
“When we left Wednesday, we still had three feet of snow, and it was snowing,” Shallock said.
It was also snowing in the Mat-Su Valley.
“Kodiak is one of the few places that doesn’t have snow,” Colony coach Tamara Finley said. “Our fields are still not playable. This is a good season opener to let them get out there and get some plays in.”
Colony — a Division I state qualifier from a year ago — topped rival Wasilla 11-0 in Thursday’s third game.
Kodiak used a four-run first inning to hand the Knights a 5-2 loss. All four runs scored on wild pitches.
Addalina Haagensen drove in Kodiak’s final run in the second inning on her second single of the game.
Spear collected the two-inning win, striking out three and allowing only one hit.
Spear gave Kodiak a 5-2 lead against North Pole when she belted a two-run double in the second inning.
North Pole pitcher Sierra Howard buckled down after that, retiring four of the next five batters to secure the win. She struck out four and walked two.
Kodiak opened the day with a 5-2 victory over Wasilla.
Hailee Henslee banged out a home run and a double, while Spear tripled and Luana Farmer singled twice.
The win did come at a cost, as starting catcher Kate Holland left the game after taking a bat to the wrist. She is day-to-day with a contusion.
“I learned that they have a lot of energy, and that goes a long way,” Crall said. “Our pitchers settled in, and our bats got going.”
Today’s double-elimination tournament starts at 10 a.m. with No. 3 Kodiak playing No. 2 North Pole. No. 1 Colony plays No. 4 Wasilla at 11:30 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Kodiak plays Wasilla at 10 a.m. and Colony at 2 p.m.
