Kodiak High School’s first home wrestling meet since 2019 is a big one.
The Bears are hosting the Northern Lights Conference Championships in the high school gym. The two-day meet begins Friday.
Joining Kodiak in the field are Colony, Wasilla, Palmer and Soldotna.
The top five placers in each weight class advance to the Division I boys state championships and girls state championships. The state meet is Dec. 17-18 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Kodiak senior Olivia Troxell — a three-time state qualifier — will be attempting to claim her second regional title, the first since 2019. She was runner-up at 119 pounds as a junior.
She enters this weekend’s meet with a 14-0 record at 112 pounds.
Kodiak’s girls placed third during the spring meet, while the boys were fifth.
This will be Kodiak’s third home meet since 2017 — the last time the Bears hosted the regional championships.
Schedule
Friday
Championship round 1, 11 a.m.
Championship quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.
Consolation round 1, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation round 2, 3:30 p.m.
Senior recognition, 6:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation round 3, 10 a.m.
Consolation semifinas, 11 a.m.
Third/fifth-place matches, 1 p.m.
Championship finals, 5:10 p.m.
HOCKEY
Kodiak High’s hockey team is headed to the Capital City.
The Bears face Juneau in a two-game Railbelt Conference series. Friday’s and Saturday’s games both start at 7:30 p.m.
Kodiak, in its inaugural season, is seeking its first victory.
Homer and Soldotna swept the Kodiak (0-4) to begin the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.