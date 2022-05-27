Kodiak softball has been here before — undefeated heading into the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
As the No. 1 seed in 2019 and 2021 — the 2020 season didn’t happen because of the pandemic — Kodiak fell to second-seeded Homer in the championship game.
Kodiak bench boss Tom Bolen hopes that the third time is the charm.
The Bears enter today’s NLC tournament as the No. 1 seed after plowing through their conference schedule with a 10-0 record. Kodiak has won 30 straight NLC regular-season games but hasn’t been able to figure out a way to win a conference title.
This team is different.
“Our motto this weekend for regions is to finish it,” Bolen said. “That’s what I believe these girls can do. I have a group that is so mature and so professional … that I really think they could coach themselves.”
During the regular season, Kodiak outscored conference foes 151-41 and had eight mercy-rule victories — the only close games were 9-7 and 10-7 victories over No. 3 Palmer. The Bears don’t take the brakes off, using aggressive base running and always taking the extra base. That leads teams to throwing the ball around the diamond like it was a Little League game. A bunt could turn into a home run with Kodiak’s style of play.
“It is a great thing to have the speed of these girls. Even the other coaches in the conference have talked about how fast our girls are — I sure use it to our advantage,” Bolen said.
As the top seed, Kodiak received a first-round bye and will play the winner between No. 4 Soldotna and No. 5 Kenai at 1 p.m. today in Soldotna. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Homer awaits the winner between No. 3 Palmer and No. 6 Houston.
The semifinal winners advance to play at 11 a.m. Saturday while the losers will fight to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
Homer and Palmer finished the regular season with 7-3 records, while Soldotna went 4-6. Houston and Kenai were 1-9.
The top two teams secure berths to the Division II state tournament. Kodiak has qualified for state the past three seasons as the NLC runner-up team. This year, the Bears hope to get to Fairbanks armed with their first NLC title since 2014.
“We are excited about going, and the girls are ready,” Bolen said.
Schedule
Today
Game 1 — No. 4 Soldotna vs. no. 5 Kenai, 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Palmer vs. No. 6 Houston, 11 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Kodiak vs. Soldotna-Kenai winner. 1 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Homer vs Palmer-Houston winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5 — Loser of Game 2 vs. loser of Game 3, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7 — Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6, 9 a.m.
Game 8 — Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 9 — Loser of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 7, 1 p.m.
Championship game — Winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 9, 3 p.m.
If necessary game, 5 p.m.
