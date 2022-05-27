There was no magical run through the Southcentral Conference Championships for fourth-seeded Kodiak this go around.
The Bears - last year’s regional runner-up - was upended by No. 7 Grace Christian in a tight 5-4 knockout baseball game Friday at Redington High School.
Kodiak (8-11) finished tied for fifth place and now has to wait until Sunday to see if its regular-season resume is enough to land one of the two at-large bids to next week’s Division II state championships. Last season both at-large berths went to the SCC, which bodes well for a Kodiak team looking to make a second straight appearance in the state tournament. Time will tell if history repeats itself.
The Bears could have gotten a step closer to earning one of the conference’s three automatic berths to the state tournament but generated only six hits and fanned seven times against Grace pitcher Laddy Elliott.
Still, Kodiak had a golden opportunity to at least send the game to extra innings.
Alec Holland and Christian Rockenbach reached base to begin the bottom of the seventh. After Holland scored to cut the deficit to one, Rockenbach reached third but was stranded there as the next two batters struck out and the final batter flew out to left field to end the game.
A heartbreaking end for a team that beat Grace twice in the regular season by scores of 12-5 and 12-3.
After grabbing a 3-2 lead in the second, Kodiak’s bats went silent as Elliott allowed only two hits over the final five frames. Half of Kodiak’s six hits were tallied with the first three batters of the game - a triple by Holland and singles by Rockenbach and Hunter Williams.
Grace tied it at 3 in the third, took the lead in the fifth and added a big insurance run in the sixth.
With Kodiak’s top three pitchers - Williams, Malakai Olson and Jon Flerchinger - not eligible to pitch because of reaching pitch-count limits on Thursday, the Bears turned to freshman Owen Booth. He was up for the task.
The southpaw allowed four runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings while striking out two and walking two. Rockenbach relieved and gave up one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Ian Rocheleau pitched a perfect top of the seventh to give Kodiak a chance.
Defending champion Palmer defeated Soldotna 5-1 in the championship game. Soldotna will play in Saturday’s second-place game. Both teams qualified for the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.