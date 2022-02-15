Keith Osowski is zoned in.
The Black Hills State University senior topped his personal-best indoor mile time not once but twice last week.
Osowski started his run at Thursday’s Icabod Mid-Week Challenge in Topeka, Kansas, where he won the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 10.75 seconds.
The graduate of Kodiak High School lowered that mark to 4:09.20 at Saturday’s Jason Deli Icabod Invitational. His NCAA Division II provisional time was good for sixth place. Wichita State’s Adam Moore won in 4:01.08.
Osowski’s previous best mile time was 4:13.64, set earlier this seat at the Mark Schuck Open in Minnesota.
Black Hills hosts the Stinger Open Friday and Saturday. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships are Feb. 25-26 in Gunnison, Colorado.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
According to sundevils.com, Arizona State’s Josh Nummer’s match against Missouri’s Jeremiah Kent was one of the most exciting matches during the teams dual meet Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
Nummer, a 184-pound redshirt freshman, lost 6-2. However, he put up a monster of a fight, trailing only 2-1 entering the third period.
“Nummer picked up Kent and forced him to the floor twice in a minute and a half, but his positioning was just off enough for neither blows to count as takedowns. The efforts worked to tire Kent out and the Tiger was hit with a pair of stall calls to tie things at 2-2,” the website said.
Kent broke the tie with an escape and cushioned the lead with a takedown.
No. 10 Missouri handed Arizona State its first home loss of the season, 19-14.
On Saturday, Arizona State hosts Lehigh in the final regular-season dual of the season. The PAC-12 Championships is March 6 in Tempe.
• Eastern Oregon University senior Krystal Fabricante earned a forfeit victory in the 143-pound match of a dual meet against Corban University Friday in Salem, Oregon.
Eastern defeated Corbin 34-9.
Eastern Oregon is at the Cascade Conference Championships Feb. 27 in Great Falls, Montana.
