Even though the college indoor track and field season is only a few weeks old, Keith Osowski is in mid-season form.
The Black Hills State University senior had a career day at the Mark Schuck Open and Multi over the weekend in Mankato, Minnesota.
Osowski topped a field of 29 runners to win the 3,000-meter run with a career-best time of 8 minutes, 26.56 seconds — six ticks faster than runner-up and senior teammate Matthew Parker.
The graduate of Kodiak High School wasn’t done. He produced another career-best in the mile run, logging a third-place finish with a time of 4:13.64 — two seconds behind the winner.
Both marks were NCAA II provisional qualifying times and moved Osowski into the school’s top 10 list.
His 3,000 time ranks fourth all-time in school history and his mile time is sixth, one spot below Kenai High School’s Jordan Theisen.
Black Hills State University is at the Bison Open Friday and Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.