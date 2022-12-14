What does veteran Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson have in store for an encore from last season’s memorable run to the 4A state championships?
The 2021-22 season was one for the history books. The four-month season had a little bit of everything, from two — yes, two — Shawn Case game-winning shots to a Northern Lights Conference title. The season was made for basketball junkies.
“How do you duplicate that?” Anderson asked. “I’m just hoping the guys are right there in these games at the end, and we can compete in every game. That is where we want to be.”
Kodiak begins the 2022-23 season Thursday at the Coastal Holiday Shootout in Sitka against Wrangell with only two returning starters — seniors Connor Case and John Ticman — and a new-look roster.
Case’s and Ticman’s experience will help guide an inexperienced varsity group. Out of the 11 on the roster, senior Alex Holland and sophomore Kelly Ticman are the only players other than John Ticman — Kelly’s older brother — and Case, who saw minutes at last year’s state tournament. Kodiak tied for seventh with Juneau and finished with a 19-5 record — the program’s best mark since the 2001 undefeated season.
“They (Case and John Ticman) are going to bring tremendous leadership to these younger guys,” Anderson said.
They are also going to bring scoring to a team that graduated 61% of its offensive production from a year ago in Jackson Krug (13.6 points per game), Shawn Case (10.5) and Frankie Marcelo (7.7).
Connor Case — Shawn’s brother — averaged 8.6 points per game a year ago, while John Ticman put in 6.5 points per game to go along with his lockdown defense.
“He (John Ticman) is out there working hard, and he expects the other guys to work hard. You don’t want to be the weak link in this defense that we have,” Anderson said.
Behind Kodiak’s “Blitz” pressure defense, the Bears were able to secure their first NLC title since 2014 and qualify for their first state tournament since 2017.
The full-court pressure defense is back, but it will have a new name that is still to be determined.
“These guys want their own identity,” said Anderson, entering his 13th season as Kodiak’s bench boss.
The 6-foot-6 Krug — now playing at Lassen College in California — was a two-time NLC first-team selection and a featured weapon in Kodiak’s read-and-react offense from inside the paint and beyond the arc.
The good news, though, is Cody Sum, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, moved from Arkansas to Kodiak during the summer.
He will help fill the void that Krug’s graduation left.
“His mom called me this summer and said they are moving to Kodiak and wanted to know what kind of town it is,” Anderson said. “I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, they will love your kid at 6-6.’”
Sum isn’t the only tall boy on the roster. He is joined by seniors John Flerchinger (6-3), Jetroe Vinberg (6-4), Case (6-2) and sophomore Liam Daneiski (6-3).
Seniors Marc Borrago and JJ Antanque, and junior Aron Paguio round out Kodiak’s roster.
“They (fans) are going to see a lot of what they saw last year, but maybe at a lower level,” Anderson said. “They are going to see a lot of pressure on the ball again. These guys bought into it last year and are ready this year to do it.”
Seven players had a chance to gel together at a University of Alaska Anchorage summer tournament. Anderson said Kodiak finished .500, with impressive victories over Nome and Kenai.
“It isn’t the group that has been together since the second grade, but it is going to be close. It’s a pretty tight-knit group of kids,” Anderson said.
SCHEDULE
Kodiak’s schedule is light on home games. Not counting the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, the Bears will only play in front of their fans five times during the regular season — Bethel (Dec. 29), Wasilla (Feb. 17-18) and Houston (March 2-3).
Eight of Kodiak’s 10 NLC games will be on the road — Soldotna (Jan. 13.14), Colony (Jan. 27-28), Palmer (Feb. 10-11) and ACS (Feb. 24-25).
“It is going to have some impact,” Anderson said.
There is a prize at the end of the season for Kodiak, though, as The Rock will host the NLC Championships March 9-11.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” Anderson said. “It’s been a while. Just getting the fans in here and packing the place. It makes a difference. ... That home crowd is something, and these kids just love it.”
Kodiak will be aiming to defend its title against Wasilla, Colony, ACS and Soldotna — all teams that Anderson said will challenge for the crown.
“I think we will be competitive in this conference,” Anderson said. “It (the conference title) is within reach, especially since we will play at home.”
VARSITY ROSTER
Seniors (height)
Alex Holland, 5-7
John Ticman, 5-7
Marc Borrago, 5-8
Connor Case, 6-2
JJ Antanque, 5-7
Jon Flerchinger, 6-3
Jetroe Vinberg, 6-4
Junior
Aron Paguio, 5-9
Sophomores
Kelly Ticman, 5-9
Liam Danelski, 6-3
Cody Sum, 6-6
Schedule
Dec. 15 — vs. Wrangell in Sitka
Dec. 16 — vs. Nikiski in Sitka
Dec. 17 — vs. Sitka in Sitka
Dec. 23 — Alumni game at KHS
Dec. 27-29 — Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament (Bethel, Seward, Ninilchik, South)
Dec. 30 — vs. Bethel in Kodiak
Jan 12 – at Kenai
Jan 13-14 — at Soldotna
Jan. 27-28 — at Colony
Feb. 9 — at Service
Feb. 10-11 — at Palmer
Feb. 17-18 — vs. Wasilla in Kodiak
Feb. 23 — at Eagle River
Feb. 24-25 — at ACS
March 2-3 — vs. Houston in Kodiak
March 9-11 — NLC Championships in Kodiak
March 22-25 — State Championships in Anchorage
