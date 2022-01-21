Back in early December, I broke the news of a new employee at the Kodiak Daily Mirror — Marty Mouse.
For the past month and a half, Lady Human has tried her best to capture Marty. Every night before leaving work, she leaves snacks for the little critter in a cage she set up near her desk.
One thing that we have learned about Marty is that he is elusive. Lady Human obviously didn’t play Mouse Trap growing up.
Until Thursday. Or so why thought.
A mouse has been captured, but it isn’t Marty — it’s his brother Marvin.
Marvin couldn’t resist the food in the pressroom garbage can.
Our pressman called Lady Human to go downstairs. The next thing I heard was the screaming voice of Lady Human. I couldn’t make out what she said, but I had a hunch Marty had been caught.
We guess that Marvin got onto the table and jumped into the nearby garbage can. So now he is in a cage in the conference room. Marvin’s free-roaming days over, while the chase for Marty continues.
Now, for the reason why you are here — my NFL picks.
But before we dive into the divisional round of the playoffs, let’s take a moment to honor Carolyn Floyd (please read Alex Appel’s front-page story on Floyd. It blows anything on this page out of the water.)
I never had a lot of interactions with Carolyn, a big-time player for decades in Kodiak. Mayor. President of Kodiak College. Mother. Wife of Joe “Coach” Floyd. She did it all and left quite a legacy in doing so.
Carolyn always answered the phone whenever I called Joe to ask him about a random moment in Kodiak sports history.
She sat in on a few interviews I had with Joe and answered any questions I tossed her way. Always polite.
Kodiak was lucky to have the Floyd family.
NFL PICKS
What a dud the opening round of the playoffs was — four blowouts and two games decided on the final drive.
We can only hope the action gets better this week.
I went a sparkling 6-0 last week. What are the chances I remain perfect?
CINCINATTI AT TENNESSEE
Derrick Henry has been out since Week 8 with an injury but is expected to return for top-seed Tennessee.
If the Titans activate Henry — one of the best rushers in the league — today, the Titans have a chance against an emerging Cincinnati squad.
I’m not sold on the Titans, but I am on the Bengals and the core of young players. Give me another week of Joe Burrow to Jamar Chase ... BENGALS 28, TITANS 21.
SAN FRANCISCO AT GREEN BAY
The 49ers were my sleeper pick, and they didn’t disappoint, knocking out the Dallas Cowboys. What were the Cowboys thinking calling a Dak Prescott run up the middle with 14 seconds left and no timeouts? In any case, we love seeing Dallas lose.
Aaron Rodgers is 6-6 all-time against San Francisco, including a 3-2 record at Lambeau Field.
The Packers are the NFC’s top seed for a reason. My sleeper pick exits this round ... PACKERS 35, 49ers 17.
L.A. RAMS AT TAMPA BAY
This game doesn’t exit me at all ... BUCS 24, RAMS 14.
Buffalo at Kansas City
Josh Allen and Co. make up for their loss at Kansas City in last year’s AFC Championship game in a wild one ... BILLS 45, CHIEFS 38.
