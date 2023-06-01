Baseball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Malakai Olson underhands a ball to first base during a baseball game against Kenai in April at Baranof Field.  

Malakai Olson wasn’t about to let Kodiak fall to Petersburg for the second consecutive season at the Division II State Baseball Championships. 

With a sparkling pitching performance, the junior carried the Bears into their third straight semifinal appearance with a 5-1 victory over the Vikings on a cloudy Thursday afternoon in Wasilla. 

