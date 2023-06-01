Malakai Olson wasn’t about to let Kodiak fall to Petersburg for the second consecutive season at the Division II State Baseball Championships.
With a sparkling pitching performance, the junior carried the Bears into their third straight semifinal appearance with a 5-1 victory over the Vikings on a cloudy Thursday afternoon in Wasilla.
Kodiak advances to play Kenai at 3:30 p.m. today. The Kardinals topped Monroe 9-6 in the tournament’s first game of the day.
What’s at stake in that game?
Just a trip to the DII championship game, where Kodiak was last seen in 2021, the first season of the DII classification.
The Bears were close to reaching the title bout last season but suffered a 5-4 semifinal loss to Petersburg.
Olson started that game a year ago but was pulled after 30 pitches to be saved for later in the tournament.
That didn’t happen this time against the 3-14 Vikings.
The right-hander went the distance, toying with Petersburg hitters through seven innings. He punched out a career-high 10 while scattering five hits and two walks on 98 pitches — 66 for strikes.
“This is the greatest feeling in the world right now,” said Olson while eating a victory hamburger at Red Robin. “I knew right when we woke up that all the boys wanted it really bad. It feels good knocking off that team to start with.”
Olson was dialed in from the start, fanning at least one batter every frame. He struck out the side in the third and another two in the fifth.
He was a man on a mission. Usually a pitcher who uncorks a nasty curveball, Olson primarily featured the fastball against Petersburg.
“For me, as long as my teammates think I am throwing strikes and I know I am throwing strikes, I’m going to keep doing it and try to win the game as fast as I can.”
The only hiccup Olson encountered was in the fourth when he gave up a leadoff double to Jack Engell, who scored two outs later on a double by Owen Anderson. That cut Kodiak’s lead to 3-1.
Petersburg only had two hits after that — a Kieran Cabral single in the fifth and a Kyle Biggers double in the sixth.
“Petersburg has a great offense. Their top five guys can hit with power. They have some pretty significant power in their lineup, and they were struggling off of him,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said.
Fox said he picked Olson to open the tournament because of his repertoire of pitches and command of the strike zone.
“We knew what he was capable of, and that is what we planned on him doing,” Fox said. “He came out and did exactly what we talked about the night before — he was lights out and in the zone all day.”
Kodiak’s offense wasn’t electric but did enough to support Olson’s gem.
Four of Kodiak’s five runs were unearned off of Engell, who struck out seven, walked six and allowed five hits in five innings.
The Vikings made five errors, which led to Kodiak runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
“Kids are hitting hard ground balls and things happen,” Fox said. “You got to play the game. Sometimes you get a funny bounce and that is a run here and a run there.”
Hunter Williams went 2 for 4. He tripled in the fourth and scored on a Damonte Moore-Toledo single, one of two base knocks for the freshman outfielder.
Freshman designated hitter Jeremy Mahle had Kodiak’s other RBI when his groundout to the pitcher scored Jon Flerchinger, who walked twice on the day.
Kodiak (14-7) and Kenai have played three times this season, the last coming a week ago in the Southcentral Conference Championships. The Bears have prevailed all three times.
A fourth victory over the Kards would push Kodiak into Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game.
RESULTS
Thursday
Kodiak 5, Petersburg 1
Kenai 9, Monroe 6
North Pole 13, Houston 3
Soldotna 12, Palmer 9
Friday
Consolation games
10 a.m — Monroe vs. Petersburg
12:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Palmer
Semifinals
3:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Kenai
6 p.m. — North Pole vs. Soldotna
Saturday
10 a.m. — Fourth/sixth-place game
12:30 p.m. — Third/fifth-place game
3 p.m. — Championship game
