The Division II hockey state championship game was a Railbelt Conference affair.
And it was Soldotna that came out victorious.
The Stars won the school’s first hockey state title with a close 2-1 decision over Juneau.
“It feels so good,” Soldotna head coach Anthony Zurfluh told the Peninsula Clarion. “It’s unbelievable. All four coaches are SoHi guys. We bleed blue and white. We’re so beside ourselves.”
Soldotna tied the game at one midway through the second. The Stars punched in the go-ahead score with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the second.
Soldotna earned three one-goal victories in the tournament that concluded Saturday in the Mat-Su Valley. The Stars beat Monroe (3-2) in the first round and Railbelt Conference champion Palmer (1-0) in the semifinals.
Defending champion and top-seeded Houston defeated Palmer 4-0 in the third-place game.
Kenai grabbed fourth with a 3-2 victory over North Pole.
As the Division II state champions, the Stars advance to the Division I state tournament that begins Thursday in Wasilla.
The second-seeded Stars open against No. 7 West Anchorage.
Top-seeded and undefeated Chugiak starts with Dimond.
Colony battles South Anchorage and Wasilla plays West Valley in Thursday’s other quarterfinal games.
