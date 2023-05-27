The fifth time was the charm for Kodiak softball.
Blitzing Kenai with 16 hits, Kodiak claimed its first Northern Lights Conference title since 2014 with a dominating 18-3 victory on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Homer.
The fifth time was the charm for Kodiak softball.
Blitzing Kenai with 16 hits, Kodiak claimed its first Northern Lights Conference title since 2014 with a dominating 18-3 victory on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Homer.
The bats of Ashlyn Bolen, Shanoah Spear and Hailee Henslee ensured Kodiak an NLC title in its fifth consecutive championship game appearance. The Bears’ last title came before the inception of the postseason tournament in 2014.
From the leadoff spot, the speedy Bolen ignited the offense by going 4 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Most of her damage came on a bases clearing triple that triggered the mercy rule in the bottom of the third.
Cleanup hitter Spear matched Bolen’s four runs driven in on a 3 for 3 day with two runs scored, while No. 3 hitter Henslee tattooed a two-run homer in Kodiak’s 10-run second inning that put the game out of reach.
How lethal were Kodiak’s top four in the batting order? Bolen, Kate Holland, Henslee and Spear combined for 11 hits, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
The bottom of the order of Luana Farmer, Addalina Haagensen and Aliesha Miranda set the table for the top four by accounting for five hits and six runs scored.
The run production was nothing new for Kodiak (28-5). The Bears outscored NLC opponents 254-44 in posting a perfect 17-0 record in seven inning games this season. Kodiak topped Kenai five times this season by the margin of 69 runs. Kenai and Kodiak will represent the NLC at the Division II State Championships that begin Thursday in Anchorage. Kenai edged reigning seven-time NLC champion Homer 15-12 in the third-place game.
The offense made life easy for Kodiak’s pitchers and that was again the case in Saturday’s championship game.
Spear needed only 43 pitches to work through three walk-less innings. The right-hander punched out five and allowed three runs - two earned - on five hits.
Spear was named the MVP of the conference, while also netting the top pitcher award. She was joined on the NLC first team by Bolen and Henslee. Danica Howell, Kyla Pineda and Haagensen were placed on the second team.
Henslee also received the best catcher award, while Howell earned one of the four best infielder awards.
Scout DeVries was placed on the good sportsmanship team.
