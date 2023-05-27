Softball

Georgianna Spear photo

Kodiak's softball team poses for a photo after winning the Northern Lights Conference title with an 18-3 victory over Kenai in Saturday's championship game in Homer. 

The fifth time was the charm for Kodiak softball. 

Blitzing Kenai with 16 hits, Kodiak claimed its first Northern Lights Conference title since 2014 with a dominating 18-3 victory on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Homer. 

