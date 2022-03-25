For the fifth time this season, Kodiak and Palmer will collide on the hardwood — and this time, the season will be on the line.
Today, the two schools collide at 12:30 p.m. in a consolation boys basketball game at the 4A state tournament at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The winner advances to Saturday’s fourth-place game at 10:30 a.m. at the Seawolf Sports Complex in Anchorage. The loser will finish seventh.
Kodiak has dominated the season series against its Northern Lights Conference rival, taking all four games by an average margin of nine points. However, the last meeting was tight. The Bears won 43-39 in the semifinal of the Northern Lights Conference tournament.
Both teams lost to Cook Inlet Conference schools on Wednesday. Kodiak fell to South 52-33 and Dimond topped Palmer 67-53.
Kodiak has dropped 17 straight state tournament games, dating back to 2003. The program’s last state tournament win was in the 2001 championship game.
