A third-period rally gave Kodiak’s Josh Nummer the first dual win of his collegiate wrestling career.
Nummer, a redshirt freshman at Arizona State University, scored three points in the final period to take down Little Rock University’s Tanner Mendoza in the 184-pound match of the Sun Devils’ dual with the Trojans Sunday in Arkansas.
After a scoreless first period, Mendoza used an escape and a takedown to go up 3-1.
Nummer started the third period on the bottom and tallied an escape and a takedown to pick up the come-from-behind win.
Arizona State won the PAC-12 battle 29-12.
Nummer nearly notched his first dual win on Friday against Stanford’s Nick Addison, but his comeback attempt fell short in a 4-3 loss.
Addison scored a takedown in the second period’s final minute to take a 4-2 lead into the final frame.
“Nummer shined in the third, with an impressive move that put him on the front foot for about 40 seconds and saw the Sun Devil slam Addison three times, but his grips weren’t secure enough to earn points and resulted in a 4-3 decision in Addison’s favor,” the recap said on thesundevils.com.
More than 1,200 fans witnessed No. 4 Arizona State defeat No. 17 Stanford 25-15.
Arizona State hosts No. 15 Missouri Feb. 12.
WOMEN’S
WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon University senior Krystal Fabricante suffered an 11-0 loss to South Oregon University’s Julissa Taitano in the 136-pound match during a dual between Mountaineers and Raiders Saturday in Ashland, Oregon.
This season, Fabricante, a 2021 NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational qualifier, is 7-8. She was the runner-up at the Spokane Collegiate Open in November.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
The only thing slowing down Liberty University’s women’s hockey team is canceled games.
Liberty was supposed to play McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Maryville University last week, but all three games were canceled.
Liberty (18-0) will put its 33-game winning streak on the line on Feb. 18 against Adrian College in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Kodiak’s Carly Glover is in her first season playing for Liberty. The sophomore forward has scored 13 goals.
