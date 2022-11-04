Immediately after touching the wall to finish third in her final 50-yard freestyle at the Region III Championships, Alison Narog looked at the scoreboard.
The time for her lane read 25.95 seconds. It wasn’t her fastest time, but seeing those numbers made the Kodiak High School senior do something she had never done in the pool — slapped the water with her hand in celebration.
Narog — a pillar of the girls’ program since 2019 — had reason to celebrate. That time clinched her third and final trip to the state championship meet, which begins today at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
Qualifying for the state meet is routine for Narog, a three-time Region III champion, so why did this time elicit a euphoric reaction?
That’s simple.
With a torn left labrum and bicep tendonitis, Narog’s streak of finishing at state was in jeopardy.
Her 50 times this season were far off her best of 24.69, which produced a third-place finish at last year’s state meet.
Even Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau doubted her team captain would make the cut.
Narog, being the gritty competitor she is, rose to the challenge. She not only qualified for state, but is seeded eighth and has a chance to make Saturday’s final heat.
“I went into it neutral, not expecting too much, but I also wanted to surprise myself — and I really did that,” Narog said.
Narog’s shoulder injury surfaced during the 2021 swim season, and the pain persisted during her spring softball season.
A summer of rest wasn’t the cure she had hoped it would be. The labrum was torn. Since no more damage could be done, her senior swim season boiled down to how much pain she could endure.
Turned out a lot.
As she pushed through the three-month season, ice packs, ibuprofen, and trips to the physical therapist became a post-practice diet for Narog.
Practices weren’t the same as in past years. Instead of slogging through set after set, she kicked. Sometimes for 20-plus minutes.
She couldn’t see herself not in the pool encouraging teammates, so she pushed off surgery to repair the labrum until the winter.
“Swimming has really built a huge character out of me throughout the years. My grit has increased tremendously,” Narog said. “I can’t give up, even if I want to. I would beat myself up about it.”
Swimming has been Narog’s life since she was 5. She wanted to be as fast as her big sister. Years later, she zoomed past her sister’s times.
While her peers shied away from the harder strokes, like butterfly, she embraced the challenge.
“I would go two feet in the air and six inches forward on every stroke,” Narog said. “It wasn’t very efficient, but I loved it.”
As a freshman, she instantly became a swimming star, winning the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Region III Championships. She followed that with another 50 freestyle title in 2021.
Narog has been swimming longer than Rocheleau has been coaching.
“She is one of the swimmers I credit with helping make me the coach I am today,” Rocheleau said. “She’s a dedicated, driven athlete that you really want to do right by as a coach. As she rapidly improved, I had to quickly learn and adapt. She’s always made that process and the challenge of achieving bigger goals so enjoyable.”
The chances of Narog equaling her state performance from a year ago are slim. She knows that. But you can never underestimate an athlete like Narog.
“This is huge for me. I came into the season not knowing where I was going to land,” she said. “Throughout the season, my confidence went lower and lower. I’m really happy and proud of myself that I was able to make state this year.”
STATE QUALIFIERS
Narog is one of 11 Kodiak swimmers and divers who individually qualified for the state meet.
Sophomore Amaya Rocheleau is seeded third in the 50 freestyle (25.04) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.54).
Max Robinson leads the boys with a sixth seed in the 200 individual medley (2:03.33).
Both the boys and girls are young squads, which places an emphasis more on gaining experiencing and posting best times rather than worrying about team placement.
“For a lot of these kids, they haven’t seen competition at this level yet. ... I hope that they will rise to the challenge,” Rocheleau said.
Kodiak state qualifiers
Girls
50 freestyle — 3. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.04; 4. Morgan Hagen, 25.52; 8. Alison Narog, 25.95.
100 butterfly — 13. Emily Neo, 1:04.89.
100 freestyle — 15. Lia Jones, 58.39.
200 freestyle relay — Morgan Hagen, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Samantha Coulter, Sofia Wood, 1:43.78.
100 backstroke — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.54; 11. Morgan Hagen, 1:05.15.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, Sofia Wood, Emily Neo, Samantha Coulter, 3:51.80.
Boys
200 medley relay — 6. Max Robinson, Noah Coulter, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Jacob Sarnowski, Cody Hubert, Nathan Hicks, 1:44.63.
200 freestyle — 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 1:52.05.
200 individual medley — 6. Max Robinson, 2:03.33.
1-meter diving — 8. Theron Glover, 329.05; 10. Noah Coulter, 319.55.
100 butterfly — 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 56.32.
100 freestyle — 13. James Berestoff, 50.71.
500 freestyle — 13. Cody Hubert, 5:17.95.
100 breaststroke — 9. James Berestoff, 1:04.40.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Max Robinson, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Jacob Sarnowski, Cody Hubert, Nathan Hicks, 3:24.23.
Alternates
Girls
200-yard medley relay — Alison Narog, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Sofia Wood, Morgan Hagen, Samantha Coulter, Amaya Rocheleau, 1:58.19. 200 freestyle — Sofia Wood, 2:11.39. 200 individual medley — Emily Neo, 2:26.86.
Boys
200 freestyle — Cody Hubert, 1:58.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.