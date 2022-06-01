Kodiak’s two diamond sports both qualified for postseason play for the second straight year.
The Bears’ baseball team opens the Division II State Championships at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Palmer at Wasilla High School.
Thursday’s matchup is a rematch of last season’s state title game, won by Palmer 7-3.
Palmer — the Southcentral Conference champion — beat Kodiak twice during the regular season.
After finishing tied for fifth at the conference tournament, Kodiak (8-11) earned an at-large berth to the state tournament.
The winner between Kodiak and Palmer advances to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner between Mid Alaska runner-up Monroe Catholic and Petersburg, an at-large selection.
On the other side of the bracket, MAC champion North Pole plays SCC No. 3 Kenai and SCC No. 2 battles at-large Grace Christian. The winners collide at 4 p.m. Friday.
The championship game is 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Division I tournament in Anchorage features Sitka, Eagle River, Wasilla, Chugiak, South, Ketchikan, Colony and Service.
Jace Crall — a member of Kodiak’s state runner-up team — plays for Wasilla.
SOFTBALL
Kodiak is headed to Fairbanks to compete in the Division II Softball Championships at the South Davis Park Complex.
In Thursday’s pool play, Kodiak plays Ketchikan at noon and Delta Junction at 2:30 p.m.
The other pool features Homer, North Pole and Thunder Mountain.
Kodiak — making its fourth consecutive state appearance — has played every team in the tournament this season but Ketchikan.
The Division I field includes South, West Valley, Chugiak, Colony, Dimond and East.
Baseball
Division II
Thursday
11 a.m.. — North Pole vs. Kenai.
1:30 p.m. — Monroe vs. Petersburg
4 p.m. — Soldotna vs. Grace
6:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Palmer
Division I
at Mulchahy Stadium in Anchorage
10 a.m. — Sitka vs. Eagle River
1 p.m. — Colony vs. Service
4 p.m. — Wasilla vs. Chugiak
7 p.m. — South vs. Ketchikan
Softball
Thursday
Division II
Pool A
Noon — Ketchikan vs. Kodiak
2:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Delta
5 p.m. — Delta vs. Ketchikan
Pool B
Noon — Homer vs. North Pole
2:30 p.m. — North Pole vs. Thunder Mountain
5 p.m. — Thunder Mountain vs. Homer
Division I
Pool A
Noon — South vs. West Valley
2:30 p.m. — West Valley vs. Chugiak
5 p.m. — Chugiak vs. South
Pool B
Noon — Colony vs. Dimond
2:30 p.m. — Dimond vs. East
5 p.m. — East vs. Colony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.