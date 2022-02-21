Sinking a game-winning shot is everybody’s dream. Shawn Case doesn’t have to dream anymore.
The senior sharpshooter drilled the biggest shot of his career, draining a 30-footer at the buzzer to lift Kodiak to a 48-45 overtime Northern Lights Conference boys basketball victory over Wasilla Friday at Wasilla High School.
Kodiak’s Lyndon Dela Cruz corralled a Wasilla missed free throw with 9.7 seconds left in overtime. He passed to John Ticman, who raced up the floor and found Case in front of the Kodiak bench. Case unleashed a rain-making shot that swished as time expired.
Case ended with a game-high 12 points that included hitting a pair of free throws that tied the game at 41 with 40 seconds left.
Kodiak thought they had won in regulation when Jackson Krug tipped in a Dela Cruz shot at the end of the fourth quarter. However, officials waved off the shot, saying it came after the buzzer.
Wasilla opened overtime with an Arthur Adams long ball. Back-to-back buckets by Case put Kodiak up 45-44 with 1:20 left. Wasilla’s Eli Wagle converted the first of two free throws to tie the game at 45.
Krug added nine points and Ticman eight points for Kodiak.
Adams punched in five 3pointers for a game-high 17 points for Wasilla.
SATURDAY
Wasilla never trailed in Saturday’s contest, winning 70-47.
Kodiak dropped to 15-3 overall, 6-2 in the NLC. Wasilla improved to 6-13 overall, 3-3 in conference.
Wasilla led 14-7 after the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime. Kodiak was outscored 48-30 in the second half.
Official statistics were not available.
Kodiak closes out conference play with crucial home games against Anchorage Christian Friday and Saturday. In its first season in the NLC, ACS is 3-2 in conference, 9-8 overall. ACS was a 3A power before moving up to the 4A classification this season.
FRIDAY
BEARS 48, WARRIORS 45, OT
Kodiak 9 12 9 11 7 — 48
Wasilla 11 13 9 8 4 — 45
Kodiak (48) — Ticman 3 0-0 8, Valdez 0 0-2 0, C. Case 1 0-0 2, Krug 4 0-2 9, S. Case 2 2-4 12, L. Dela Cruz 2 0-0 5, Marcelo 3 2-3 8, Mullan 1 0-0 2, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-9 48.
Wasilla (45) — N. Kroon 0 0-0 0, Jeffus 2 0-0 5, Wagle 4 1-2 10, Huffman 1 0-0 2, P. Kroon 1 0-0 2, Dudley 2 4-6 9, Braudry 0 0-0 0, Adams 6 0-0 17, Truax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 45.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (S. Case 2, Ticman 2, Krug, L. Dela Cruz); Wasilla 8 (Adams 5, Dudley, Wagle, Jeffus). Fouls: Kodiak 9, Wasilla 16. Fouled out — Jeffus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.