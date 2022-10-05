Professional fighter Ian Butler bounced from wrestler to wrestler, giving instructions with excitement generally reserved for superior athletic achievements. But on Saturday, he was teaching kids — some barely half his height — instead of dancing in an octagon.
Butler’s commands — and laughs — echoed through the mat room inside Kodiak High School. The tone in his voice told the joy that he was having.
“I have a great time doing this. I absolutely love it,” Butler said. “I love fighting professionally, but I can’t do it forever.”
Bulter was brought to the island by the Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club for a two-day camp that wrapped up Sunday. More than 35 campers filled the mat room, listening and learning from the 32-year-old fighter based in California.
Butler’s life story is well-documented. He grew up homeless in California, bouncing from shelter to shelter with his mother, who was battling a drug addiction.
While she rehabbed in St. Louis, a young Butler stayed with his mom’s best friend in San Diego. The two were eventually reunited in Missouri, but the story didn’t stop there.
Butler hung out with the wrong crowd in high school and overdosed on drugs. “I literally died when my heart stopped,” Butler said in a 2022 article for Wrestling Insider News magazine.
Butler found wrestling at the age of 5 and stuck with it, even with the rocky upbringing.
“To get me off the streets, my single mom got me involved with baseball and football through the Boys and Girls Club,” Butler said in WIN magazine. “But we were homeless and gear was expensive. All I needed for wrestling was the pair of shoes I borrowed from the club bucket.”
Now, he uses his background to inspire youths. He changed his life, wrestled at the University of Missouri and became a professional fighter for Bellator MMA. He is 8-6 in his career, has fought on ESPN and owns Silverback Wrestling Club in California.
“I’m the type of person who is not ashamed of my story because it could help somebody,” Butler told the Daily Mirror. “I used resources and had people who really helped me. I think that is the message.”
How did he get to Kodiak? That is simple. Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club president Meagan Mickelson is responsible for that.
She met Butler on wrestling trips to Arizona and Colorado. The two stayed in contact and arraigned a trip to The Rock.
“It brings excitement for the kids to have somebody new coming in that is kind of a big deal,” Mickelson said.
Before the camp, Butler spent two days practicing with the Kodiak High School wrestling team. He was impressed with coach Junior Valladolid’s program.
“A lot of kids have a lot of potential here. What I have seen in the room so far is great. You guys should have some Alaska state champions,” Butler said.
Of course, a trip to the Emerald Isle wouldn’t be complete without catching a salmon, which he did, and seeing a bear, which he tried to do but hadn’t seen one by Saturday afternoon. He did bring bear spray, just in case.
“This is some of the most amazing scenery that I have ever seen in my life,” Butler said. “It’s such a small-town feel, but it feels like everybody is close and everybody knows each other.”
