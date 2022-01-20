Kodiak High School’s hockey team celebrated like champions in the ninth game in program history.
Gavin Baxter’s goal with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the game broke a tie and pushed Kodiak to a thrilling 2-1 nonconference win over Tri-Valley Thursday at the Baranof Park ice rink.
Thursday’s victory was the first in program history. Hence, the celebration when the buzzer sounded for the final time.
Kodiak’s bench emptied as jubilant players stormed the ice — sticks raised high — and mobbed goalie Oskar Klausner, who saved 18 of 19 shots in the monumental win for the first-year program.
“It feels good. It feels really good,” Baxter said. “It’s nice to have a team to make it through the hardships and break over the adversity and bring it together for us.”
Tied at 1, Baxter — a senior captain — broke away from defenders and deposited the puck on a well-placed shot in the upper left corner of the net.
Baxter has scored many goals from his years skating in the Kodiak Hockey League. He will remember this one forever.
“It speaks for itself. First game that we won. ... This will rank pretty high. It is nice,” Baxter said.
Senior Blake Terry had the best view of the history-making goal from Kodiak’s bench.
“It looked fantastic,” Terry said. “He cleared himself on a breakaway — got clear from everybody — and I was amazed that he managed to put it right over the goalie’s glove.”
Terry — one of three seniors on the team — impacted the game early in the first period. He collected a pass from Baxter and pushed the puck past Tri-Valley goalie Wyatt Juszac to put Kodiak up 1-0 at the 9:24 mark in the opening period.
“He (Baxter) saw me at the very last second. He probably could have gone in and made a move but decided to pass cross-crease. Very unselfish play, and I was able to put it in,” Terry said.
Kodiak held a 1-0 lead until Tri-Valley’s Corey Stickle tied the game with 12:40 left in the second period.
The shot was the only one that got by Klausner on the night.
“Oskar was a wall,” Terry said. “The only goal they got, they had to knock him over for it ... He just played out of his mind.”
Kodiak was on the offensive attack the entire night, peppering Stickle with 41 shots. Stickle was up for the challenge, though, swatting away chance after chance.
“That was a great game. I think the score could have been a lot different. We put a lot of pressure on them,” Kodiak coach John Glover said.
Glover — the president of the Kodiak Hockey League — was instrumental in the program’s birth. He had been waiting two months to see his players skate off the ice winners on the scoreboard.
The first eight games were rocky for Kodiak, playing the Railbelt Conference’s top teams in Homer, Soldotna, Juneau and Kenai.
Tri-Valley out of Healy was a Division II state qualifier from a year ago but came into Thursday’s game with a 3-8 record this season.
“This helps with confidence with the kids. That is a big piece of hockey, for sure,” Glover said. “Hopefully, we can clean things up and do it again tomorrow (Friday) night, maybe even in a bigger way.”
Kodiak (1-8) concludes its first home season at 8 p.m. today against Tri-Valley. The Bears will close out the regular season next week at Houston (Jan. 27) and Palmer (Jan. 28-29).
Thursday night started with Terry singing the national anthem and ended with Kodiak’s first victory in program history.
“This feels fantastic. It is incredible,” Terry said. “To be able to come out with a win after going on such a hard streak, it was good to finally come out with a win.”
Kodiak High School’s roster for the first hockey victory in program history.
Aiden Buschbacher
Noah Schrof
Max Cook
Colin McCarthy
Noah Coulter
Logan Reed
Oskar Klausner
Hannah McCarthy
Theron Glover
Blake Terry
Dexter Smith
Vonn Arndt
Kody Mitchell
Miles Grimes
Gavin Baxter
