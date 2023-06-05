Hunter Williams concluded his prep career with a brilliant performance to lead Kodiak baseball to a third-place finish at the Division II State Championships.
The power-throwing right-hander did it all in Kodiak’s 8-6 victory over Mid Alaska Conference champion North Pole Saturday afternoon in Wasilla.
Williams was nearly unhittable on the bump, fanning 10 and allowing only two hits in six innings. He allowed a run in the opening frame and nothing after that.
With the bat, Williams — the Southcentral Conference MVP — smacked a pair of doubles and drove in two as Kodiak avenged last season’s third-place game loss to North Pole.
Tyler Christiansen — last week’s hitting star that powered Kodiak its first SCC title since 2011 — smoked a double, drove in three and scored once.
Malakai Olson, who opened the tournament with a pitching gem to beat Petersburg 5-1, singled, drove in a run and scored a run.
Kodiak held an 8-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. With Williams’ day done after 112 pitches, the Patriots scored five times off two relievers before Cason Stafford — the Bears’ third pitcher in the frame — sealed the win by getting a flyout to end the game with the bases loaded.
Pressure pitching for the young sophomore making his first appearance at the state tournament. That secured Kodiak third place and a 15-8 record.
Kodiak was playing for third after falling in Friday’s semifinal 14-1 to Kenai.
Soldotna — the SCC’s fourth-place team — won back-to-back state titles by defeating Kenai 14-3 in Saturday’s championship game.
Williams and Olson were placed on the all-tournament team.
SEMIFINAL
KENAI 14, KODIAK 1
Kodiak’s first hitter of the game scored in Friday’s semifinal of the Division II State Baseball Championship.
Turned out that was the only runner to cross the plate for the SCC Champions.
A pair of Kenai pitchers tossed a three-hitter while the offense scored in every inning in disposing of Kodiak 14-1 and earning a debut spot in the championship game.
In the fourth meeting this season between the two schools, Kodiak couldn’t figure out how to get to Kalani Beddow and Charlie Chamberlain when it mattered the most.
Beddow surrendered two hits and struck out two in 2 ⅓ innings. Chamberlain was even better, allowing only one hit while fanning four in the final 4 ⅔ innings. A week ago, Kodiak tagged Chamberlain for seven runs in its 11-3 semifinal win at the SCC tournament. That paved the way for the Bears’ first conference title since 2011.
The two arms got plenty of run support as the Kardinals struck for 11 hits and scored in every inning. Kenai took the lead off an error in the second and never looked back in topping Kodiak for the first time this season.
Kodiak starter Jon Flerchinger struggled to find the zone, walking seven and allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Reliever Williams avoided further damage in the third by picking off a runner at second base before throwing a pitch.
Williams was pulled in the fifth after 30 pitches. The floodgates opened from there as Kenai struck for eight hits and seven runs in the final 2 1/3 innings.
Kodiak got singles from Christiansen in the first, Jeremy Mahle in the second and Dimitri Katelnikoff in the fourth. That was it.
Alex Holland led off the bottom of the first with a walk, swiped second and third and scored on a passed ball. That tied the game at 1.
Owen Whicker led Kenai’s 11-hit attack with three singles from the leadoff spot. Gabe Joanis ripped a double and drove in three, while Chamberlain had two singles, scored twice and drove in a run.
Results
Division II
Friday
Consolation
Palmer 12, Houston 9
Petersburg 12, Monroe 4
Semifinals
Kenai 14, Kodiak 1
Soldotna 8, North Pole 3
Saturday
Championship game
Soldotna 14, Kenai 3
Third/fifth-place game
Kodiak 8, North Pole 6
Fourth/sixth-place game
Palmer 15, Petersburg 7
Division I
Thursday
Colony 9, Juneau 1
South 4, Eagle River 3
Service 8, Sitka 7
Chugiak 4, West Valley 3
Friday
Consolation
Eagle River 2, Juneau 1
Sitka 7, West Valley 2
Semifinals
South 5, Colony 1
Service 14, Chugiak 0
Saturday
Championship game
South 3, Service 2
Third/fifth-place game
Chugiak 7, Colony 2
Fourth/sixth-place game
Eagle River 6, Sitka 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.