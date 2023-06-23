Facing a powerhouse American Legion baseball team from Oregon, the Kenai Twins fell 20-4 in five innings Thursday in Anchorage. 

The Challengers from Eugene, Oregon, pounded 22 hits and scored in four of the five frames. The Lower 48 squad — up here for the Alaska 529 Midseason Classic — put the game away with an 11-run second inning. 

