Facing a powerhouse American Legion baseball team from Oregon, the Kenai Twins fell 20-4 in five innings Thursday in Anchorage.
The Challengers from Eugene, Oregon, pounded 22 hits and scored in four of the five frames. The Lower 48 squad — up here for the Alaska 529 Midseason Classic — put the game away with an 11-run second inning.
The Challengers are legit. Since 2020, they have posted a record of 145-39 and have produced alums that have reached the MLB, according to alaskalegion.com.
The Oregon team came to Alaska with four players boasting a batting average of over .400 and displayed their offensive skills on Thursday.
The Kodiak kids accounted for three of Kenai’s eight hits.
From the leadoff spot, centerfielder Hunter Williams went 2 for 3 with a run and a walk.
Third baseman Jace Crall went 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Malakai Olson walked in his only plate appearance. He pitched a third of an inning.
The Twins (7-5) play the Alaska Wild in a nonleague game at 5 p.m. today in Anchorage. The two clubs meet again at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a league game.
