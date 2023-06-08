Kodiak soccer was well represented on the all-Northern Lights Conference teams.
Highlighting the group were Noah Coulter, Mayu Sakugchi and Mikylla Madamba. The trio all earned first-team accolades.
With Sakugchi and Madamba, this is the first time the Kodiak girls have landed two players on the first team in program history.
Jasmin Sampson made it three girls on the list by earning second-team honors.
That trio is a big reason why the Kodiak girls broke a couple of massive droughts this season.
After not posting a win during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Kodiak finished with a 2-9-1 record, 1-6-1 NLC.
In the third game of the season, Kodiak knocked off Redington 2-0 at the Homer Soccer Tourney for the program’s first win since the 2019 season.
The Bears were not done. In May, Kodiak picked up its first NLC win since the 2019 season with a 2-1 victory at Houston.
“Our seniors had not seen a win. That was a big deal for them,” said Kodiak coach Kate Korrow after the team’s final game on May 20. “That is something that they are very proud of. I’m excited that they had that opportunity. ... They are all excited. They want to play in the fall and in the preseason. I’m thrilled.”
Sakughci — a foreign exchange student from Japan — was Kodiak’s selection for the good sport team.
Coulter was a scoring machine for the Kodiak boys. The senior netted a team-leading seven goals in earning his first NLC selection.
This was not the first time Coulter had been honored this school year. He earned first-team all-Railbelt Conference honors in hockey.
“He (Coulter) has been a major anchor point for our team, especially with the loss of Isaiah Panthin. Our entire game plan is run through him, and he has done well,” Kodiak coach Joseph Amaya told the Daily Mirror after the team’s final game on May 20.
Theron Glover, Jeremiah Panthin, Nathaniel Kiefer, and Noah Schrof were placed on the second team.
Kiefer was also a member of the good sport team.
Girls
Conference MVP – Faith Mondeel, Grace
Coach of the Year — Heather Fortune, Houston
First team
Grace Gillespie, Houston; Camilla Bost, Grace; Mya Campbell, Redington; Mayu Sakaguchi, Kodiak; Larkin Christiansen, Palmer; Anna Whitted, Houston; Annareese Carroll, Redington; Abby Pettit, Palmer; Mikylla Madamba, Kodiak; Trinity Wethington, Grace.
Second team
Olivia Jones, Grace; Keily Peterson, Redington; Alayna McRoberts, Houston; Lilly Christensen, Houston; Leah Roberts, Palmer; Josie Reintsma, Houston; Caroline Wuerch, Grace; Rileigh Day, Palmer; Jasmin Sampson, Kodiak; Feodora Konev, Redington.
Good Sport Team
Eliza Metzger, Grace; Francesca Ivacic, Palmer; Mayu Sakaguchi, Kodiak; Hannah Shepard, Redington; Alana McRoberts, Houston.
Boys
Conference MVP – Fischer Adams, Palmer
Coach of the Year — Blake Livingston, Palmer
First team
Caleb Song, Grace; Michael Larson, Palmer; Aiden Kent, Palmer; Noah Whitted, Houston; Seth Lochmann, Grace; Noah Coulter, Kodiak; Max Cernich, Grace; Benji Doland, Palmer; Silas Kniegge, Grace; Seth Majors, Palmer.
Second team
Josiah Verbrugge, Grace; Theron Glover, Kodiak; Billy Rusher, Houston; Jeremiah Panthin, Kodiak; Charlie Debuse, Houston; Nathaniel Kiefer, Kodiak; Noah Schrof, Kodiak; Brandon Hina, Houston.
Good Sport Team
Josh Ivanoff, Grace; Gavin Toche, Palmer; Nathaniel Kiefer, Kodiak; Keenan Caldwell, Redington; Chris Beatty, Houston.
